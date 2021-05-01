NY deaths at 5-month minimum; The crisis in India is deepening: Updating the virus

We are following the news on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know.

The number of daily cases of coronavirus in India has passed 400,000 marks for the first time, the highest for any nation, as countries rush with oxygen supplies and medical supplies to the second most populous country in the world. New Delhi extended its blockade and a fire killed 18 patients in a Covid-19 ward in western India.

President Joe Biden stopped most trips from India to the US while offering more medical equipment. Australia announced that its citizens in India will face a fine of until $ 51,000 and five years in prison if they return home.

In the US weekly infections were at their lowest level since mid-October. New York State reported the fewest daily deaths in more than five months.

Key developments

Sign up for a daily virus update from the Bloomberg Prognosis team Click CVID in the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

Brazil weekly cases rise (6:05 am HK)

Weekly cases in Brazil increased after two consecutive declines, the Ministry of Health data show. The country reported about 67,000 new infections on Saturday, for a total of 417,760 weekly. The cases since the beginning of the pandemic are 14.7 million.

Deaths fell for the third week in a row, to 16,945, though the number of seven days remains more than double the peak of last summer’s wave. Another 2,656 deaths were reported on Saturday, the end of the week in which Brazil spent 400,000 total deaths, mostly after the US

Fans are back in the Kentucky Derby (5:32 pm NY)

Riding fans are back in Churchill Downs on Saturday for the Kentucky Derby after being ruled out of the 2020 racing track due to the pandemic.

Attendance will remain well below the record of around 170,000, but with around 15,000 at the front and booths filled up to 60% of capacity, around 45,000 may be available to see if the Essential Quality lives on until billing him as the favorite before the race. That compares with about 24,800 available for the Super Bowl in February.

Observers were asked to wear face masks, in accordance with local and state regulations, although the Associated Press reported that many were without masks.

Florida County Will Vaccinate at School (5:03 pm NY)

Broward County, Florida’s second-largest, will begin offering vaccinations to high schools Tuesday. aiming to reach all public schools in eight days, Sun Sentinel reported. All students 16 years and older are eligible, although those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

“The health department is looking for unique ways to vaccinate the entire community, so this is just another way they can ensure everyone has access to it,” the Chief Portfolio Services Officer was quoted as saying. Broward John Sullivan.

Nearly 42% of Florida residents have taken at least one dose, compared to the country average of nearly 44%, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Jump Deaths in California (2:20 pm NY)

California yesterday reported 158 more Covid-19 casualties, a rate of 0.07 deaths per 100,000, the Department of Health website said There were 53 deaths a week ago, with a total of 60,625 in total. The state also reported 2,094 new confirmed cases. The seven-day positive test rate was 1.3%. California has administered more than 30.2 million vaccines in total. The population of the state is about 40 million.

Belgian police disperse protesters in the park (2:10 pm NY)

Police in Belgium dismantled a second large outdoor party to protest Covid-19 restrictions, using water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd, the Associated Press reported. A crowd of several thousand gathered in a park in Brussels, some shouting “Freedom!” about a fire pit. Two dozen people were arrested amid clashes with police at a similar party in the park on April 1st.

NY deaths drop to less than five-month high (1:05 ​​pm NY)

New York recorded 25 deaths across the country Friday, down from five and a half months. The payment, quoted by Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement, matched a number recently reached on November 15th. More than 15,700 New Yorkers have died from Covid-19 since then, bringing the total to nearly 42,000, according to state data compiled by Bloomberg.

Nationwide test positivity fell to 1.6% on Friday, the lowest daily level since Nov. 3, Cuomo said.

“The figures are all tending in the right direction, and as a result we are able to open our reopening valves even more and increase capacity for different industries,” he said. “All of this is great news, but now is not the time to take our care off.”

India receives first dose of Sputnik (12:45 pm NY)

India has received the first 150,000 doses of Sputnik V, said Deepak Sapra, CEO of API and Services at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, the Indian drug maker that has partnered with Russia to supply the vaccine. Further shipments will arrive “in the coming weeks,” Sapra said.

Maryland fully vaccinates 2 million (11:41 am NY)

Maryland has now fully vaccinated 2 million people, or about 35% of the population, the health department data show. The total doses are 4.8 million, and the state is vaccinating at a rate above the national average, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Baltimore on Friday abolished the outdoor mask mandate, with the exception of outdoor venues such as concerts or sporting events. The relief applies to everyone, even though people who are not yet fully vaccinated are “Still strongly encouraged” keep masks out.

India Fire Kills 18 Covid Patients (10:40 am NY)

Eighteen patients were killed when a fire engulfed a Covid-19 hospital ward in western India, the Associated Press reported. Another 31 people were rescued from the fire in Gujarat state. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Kenya eases restrictions (10:11 am NY)

kenya lifted restrictions on movement in and out of the capital, Nairobi and four other counties after Covid’s infections fell.

Boundaries of movement between the country’s most affected areas, set in late March, have resulted in a 72% drop in Covid-19 cases, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement. Other measures to curb the spread of the virus, including restrictions on eating out and a curfew, will also be eased.

Delhi Extends Blockade (10:09 am NY)

The capital of India extended for a week brakes set to control a new wave of Covid-19 infections. The lock was originally set on April 19 and has already been extended once. The city has recorded an average of more than 20,000 new infections every day for the past five days, according to government data.

NY Hospital Admissions Fall More Than US (NY 9:30 a.m.)

The estimated share of U.S. hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients fell to about 6% this week, the latest sign that vaccinations are helping to curb the pandemic.

New York’s percentage of Covid patients in hospitals has fallen since February to the point that it is now surpassing the nationwide decline, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan has the largest share of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients with 16.2%, followed by Maryland with 12.9%.

The indicator fluctuated during the pandemic, peaking at more than 19% nationwide in early January.

U.S. Hospital Admissions The proportion of patients with Covid sinks for more than half Source: US Department of Health and Human Services



US cases continue to slow down (7:41 am New York)

The U.S. added 56,274 new cases Friday, as weekly infections fell to their lowest level since mid-October, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The spread continues to slow in most states although there has been an increase in the pockets of the West, excluding California, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

728 other people died, amid a steady decline in fatalities. Daily deaths have not exceeded 1,000 since the beginning of April.

Hollande postpones relief (7:29 am NY)

The Dutch government is postponing the lifting of some blocking measures originally planned for May 11, according to local average citing a cabinet statement. Zoos, amusement parks and gyms will not open at this time, with a summary of restrictions expected next week.

Deaths in Delhi for lack of oxygen (7:05 am NY)

As India opened vaccines for all adults on Saturday, a hospital in Delhi saw at least eight patients dying from lack of oxygen, according to local average. The deaths show the country’s fighting health care system amidst increased coronavirus infections.

Brief introduction to UK travel rules (4:59 pm HK)

Vacationers and airlines can get one week notice of rules to allow travel outside England this month, The Guardian reports reported. The government is likely to announce on Friday that the non-essential foreign travel ban will be lifted from May 17, but the list of countries to which travel will be allowed may not be issued until May 10.

Third Wave Reduction in Poland (4:41 pm HK)

Poland saw 6,469 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number reported on Saturday since early February, in a sign that the third wave of the pandemic may be easing in the country. Deaths fell to 423, the lowest for a Saturday in six weeks.

This week, the government announced it would lift some restrictions later in May. It plans to open hotels, restaurants and shopping malls.

German cases slow down (4:20 pm HK)

In Germany, the increase in confirmed cases slowed from the previous day and the incidence rate dropped lower for the fifth day in a row. Confirmed cases rose to 14,326, with 232 more deaths reported, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Russia starts unplanned vacation (4:00 pm HK)

Russia reported 9,270 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday as the country enters an unscheduled holiday until May 10 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said expectations are that domestic demand for coronavirus vaccines will increase. However, the Russian vaccination campaign remains packed amid relatively low official virus data.

Australians flying home from India face jail (7:35 am HK)

Australia will temporarily prohibit the return of its citizens from India.

The break for allowing travelers who were in India within 14 days of arrival will take effect from Monday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an email statement. Violation of the ban could result in a fine of $ 66,600 A ($ 51,000), five years in prison, or both.

Biden Stops Travel From India (2:28 pm NY)

President Joe Biden stopped most U.S. trips from India starting Tuesday as the country struggles to combat the worst rise in coronavirus cases in the world, the White House said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the travel ban, which will not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

“The policy will be implemented in light of the extremely high Covid-19 case issues and the numerous variants circulating in India,” she said. statement tha.

– With the help of Ian Fisher, Chris Kay, Virginia Van Natta and Ros Krasny