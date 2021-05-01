The oxygen crisis is still raging; the situation is totally dehumanizing, says the doctor | Delhi News





Almost two weeks after the oxygen crisis began, hospitals in Delhi were not in better condition on Saturday New Delhi: Hospitals large or small, Delhi are all caught up in the oxygen crisis. In fact, Dr Vinay Aggarwal, the former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) who runs a 50-bed hospital in eastern Delhi, is so concerned about the situation that he threatened to die by suicide if oxygen supply and availability in the city did not improve in the next 72 hours.

Aggarwal told TOI that they were forced to beg for oxygen cylinders. I am unable to concentrate on treating patients. Over the past few days, I have spent most of my time running to look for oxygen cylinders. This is completely dehumanizing and difficult for patients who depend on an uninterrupted supply of oxygen for survival, and for life-saving medical personnel, Aggarwal said.

Dr Narin Sehgal, medical director of Sehgal Neo Hospital in Paschim Vihar, had a similar claim. He said the lack of oxygen crisis hit patients hard. All our time has been spent running on oxygen cylinders, Sehgal added.

Almost a week or two after the oxygen crisis began, hospitals in Delhi were no better off on Saturday. Uncertainty in supply and confusion created by certain vendors changing without prior information have been the main reasons for the recent pressure situation. Batra Hospital, which had repeatedly flirted with disaster in caring for 326 patients, ran out of oxygen supply on Saturday, leading to the deaths of 12 patients, including an internal medicine doctor.

Rajiv Gandhi Super Special Hospital in eastern Delhi ran out of liquid oxygen around 7.30pm on Saturday. Delhi Government Hospital has about 350 Covid patients and while awaiting refills, authorities managed things by lowering oxygen pressure. The hospital eventually received two metric tons of oxygen.

Another Delhi government hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur, also had only an hour and a half oxygen reserve left around 7pm on Saturday. With 400 patients to care for, the hospital made several SOS calls. Around 8.38pm, the medical center received enough oxygen to be able to continue for nine hours. Sant Parmanand Hospital also sent an SOS at 3.08pm, posting on Twitter, We are facing an extreme lack of oxygen at Sant Parmanand Hospital, New Delhi. You are endangering the lives of 80 patients.

Problems of Indian Spinal Cord Injury Centers continued on Saturday. We are struggling for hours because our salesman is saying he has some problems and cannot supply oxygen, said a doctor. Around noon, we had only six hours of supply. Filling the cylinders is a time-consuming exercise. We can not even sleep because every hour we panic at the thought of new oxygen reserves reaching us.

Admission of patients to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj was stopped with only four hours of oxygen left around 3pm. The hospital has over 106 Covid patients with oxygen support. Delhi police intervened to create a green corridor so that a gas truck could be rushed to the hospital by 18:00.

Other hospitals, such as Bhagat Hospital in southwest Delhis Dwarka, also issued left-handed signals during the day. At 4.30pm, Bhagat Hospital had only half an hour supply. The medical director said a refill had been ordered but had not reached the institute. The hospital has 68 patients on oxygen support and five on ventilator. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

