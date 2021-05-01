Demonstrators, many without masks, march in Montreal against public health restrictions

Protesters, most without masks, gathered in Montreal on Saturday to demonstrate against Quebec’s public health restrictions such as curfew.

They were calling for a return to normal life, with the economy fully open and people being allowed to gather as they once did without fear that the police would knock on their door to issue fines for illegal colleges.

A large group marched a loop around MaisonneuvePark and Botanical Garden, following Sherbrooke and Viau streets to RosemontBoulevard and BourbonnireAvenue.

Halfway through, the parade is estimated to have stretched nearly two kilometers.

“We can no longer take liberty for granted in this country,” said Maxime Bernier, leader of the Federal People’s Party of Canada, who joined the protest. He is calling for an end to police crackdowns and blockades.

“People here are ready. They are responsible. They want their freedom back.”

The protest forced public health officials to schedule vaccine appointments at the Olympic Stadium and, in some cases, transfer them to other clinics. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

According to Montreal police spokesman Const. Manuel Couture, the protest was generally peaceful. However, he said there were several dozen interventions for non-compliance with health measures and several arrests for obstructing the work of police officers.

“Extremely extremely unfortunate,” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub wrote on Friday. “We respect the right to demonstrate, but vaccination is the priority.”

Opposition to propose ‘immunity passports’

Samuel Grenier, one of the organizers of the protest with the debut of the group Qubec (Quebec stands up), said that there were people at the event who were against vaccines, as well as those who were in their favor.

Collectively, he said, demonstrators oppose the idea of ​​”immunity passports,” which allows people to show they have been vaccinated to make it easier to access services or travel.

Federal Minister of HealthPatty Hajdusaid the government embraces the concept of “vaccine passports” as a way to help vaccinated Canadians travel internationally.

At the provincial level, the province has said it wants to provide Quebecers with a digital vaccination test, although the context in which it can be used remains unclear.

Grenier said the protesters are also against topics that have kept families and friends away for so long. He said he could not wait to see the government’s plan to return to normal life.

OnQubec’s debut page on Facebook, the group posted pictures of people gathering without masks and highlighting physical distance. In the video, people talk to each other and the camera while standing side by side without face veils.

“I’m traveling. I’re selling rich travel,” Antonella Cicero, who was marching Saturday, told CBC News. “I’m self-employed, it’s been a whole year since I closed.”

People, many without masks, hug while attending a demonstration in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

Others, like Laurence Lalibert, were protesting against the curfew.

“Why do we have to go home at eight? Like, COVID does not cease to exist after 8 o’clock,” she said.

The Quebec government passed a curfew in a bid to prevent people from gathering on the concerns of other people’s homes that home reunification is an important source of transmission.

The measures ‘must be respected,’ says the mayor

Despite the large number of demonstrators, the vast majority of Quebecers are fully in favor of public health measures, according to Corinne Gendron, professor in the department of strategy, social and environmental responsibility at the University du Qubec Montral.

“It is not that they like to be limited, but that they believe in the effectiveness and necessity of these measures,” she said.

Some protesters were pushing again against the idea of ​​’immunity passports’. (Rose St-Pierre / Radio Canada)

On Twitter, Montreal Mayor Valrie Plante said she considered the protests disturbing. She said she was not questioning the right to protest, but adopting strict public health measures is the best way to return to normalcy. These measures “should be respected,” she said, to help ensure “a more dynamic and normal summer”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a similar comment Friday, saying large-scale protests increase the risk of “spreading further cases of COVID-19 and extending the time in which we will have to face restrictions and public health measures”. .

Even with the provincial vaccination campaign, lawyers say the Quebecers still have to fall down and follow the rules.

“We have to take care of each other,” said Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Jewish General Hospital.

“For me, the best way to get rid of these restrictions is to beat this disease. Not just to say, ‘Okay, time to stop these restrictions’ because if we do, we’re just setting ourselves up for more problems.” bad”

COVID-19 continues to spread

The protest came as Quebec reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and seven related deaths Saturday.

Health authorities say the number of patients in the hospital dropped from 14 to 578, with 159 people in intensive care, a drop of five. The province has 9,579 active cases. Quebec has reported 10,933 deaths since the pandemic began.

The province administered 62,406 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday; more than 36 percent of the population has received at least one first dose.

All adults in the province are expected to be able to book an appointment by mid-May.