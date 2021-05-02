International
Lacson postpones joint strike in the Western Philippine Sea
Manila, Philippine Senator Panfilo Ping Lacson urged country leaders to stand united on the issue of the Western Philippine Sea (WPS) and stop public squabbles and expose what could be exploited as a national weakness.
Is it not sad and ironic that the WPS issue has degenerated into a pointing finger argument between the former Justice [Antonio] Carpio and [President Duterte] and not between the Philippines and China? Don’t you just want to cry, Philippines? Lacson said on Twitter.
The senator posted the tweet after Carpio said at an advocacy forum that the President was the main problem in resolving the maritime dispute in favor of the Philippines because of his submissive stance towards China.
The sad irony is that instead of the Filipinos helping each other, our leaders quarrel over the issue of the Western Philippine Sea. We must have a united attitude. Otherwise, we are simply showing our weakness, one that China can exploit, said Lacson, who chairs the Senate National Defense Committee, later said in a radio interview.
It has nothing to do with the WPS issue
We must begin uniting in safeguarding our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vaccines have nothing to do with the issue, the senator said, referring to the President and Carpios’s exchange regarding vaccines that China donated to the country.
Lacson said the link between the vaccine donation and the West Philippine Sea issues would only result in minor divisions and quarrels among Filipinos.
At the same time, Lacson asserted that the Philippines must continue to increase its ties with allies, including the United States, Japan, Australia and Europe, to maintain a balance of power in the region.
Take the initiative
He said while the United States had stated it would support the Philippines as part of its obligations under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, the Philippines should take the initiative.
The United States has shown that it is bound by our Mutual Defense Treaty, but it is the Philippines that should take the initiative. The United States could not be more aggressive than we are in the disputed area, he said.
But Hermogenes National Security Adviser Esperon Jr. tried to defend the President from Carpios’ criticism.
Esperon refuted Carpios’ claims that the Philippines had lost Sandy Cay in China.
Carpio had attacked Mr Duterte for his absolutely silent stance when China in 2019 seized Sandy Cay, a strip of sand located near the Philippine-occupied island of Pag-asa.
Controversial loss
The capture of Sandy Cay China has resulted in the loss of one-third of our territorial sea in Pag-asa, a loss of maritime area three times the land area of Quezon City. Still the President has stated that I just love President Xi Jinping, Carpio said.
Carpio brought up Sandy Cay’s China capture in his response to the Presidents’s tyranny by criticizing him and former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario for losing the Western Philippine Sea during the 2012 showdown at the Panatag Shoal.
Esperon said the Philippines had not lost Sandy Cay which remains part of Pag-asa island where we have a civilian and military detachments. And the island of Pag-asa, where we have an airport, has four Cay Sandy and we are guarding it.
Since 2016, we have not lost an island that was captured by China. Justice Carpio is wrong, what he said was fake news, fake news, he said.
WITH REPORTS BY MELVIN GASCON AND LEILA SALAVERRIA
