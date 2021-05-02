Stable, diverse, stable and safe is that really much to ask of the media?

Sustainability, diversity, sustainability and security are essential components of any healthy information ecosystem. How many media outlets around the world can say yes to all four? How far are the reach of these individual professionals, news organizations and industry as a whole? And in this time of global anxiety, economic turmoil and uncertainty about the future, is it crazy to aim for them in the first place?

As we mark World Press Freedom Day tomorrow, May 3, media across the globe are battling existential and immediate threats. The Covid-19 health pandemic has worsened and in many cases accelerated the known challenges for media owners, editors and journalists everywhere. The dilemma for an industry that is shrinking day by day and running out of money fast is that the biggest, most inevitable cost is journalism that, by its very nature, determines it.

Above all, Covid-19 has forced questions about the economic model and how the media is funded before and at the center for everyone, even with only a passing interest in how news is produced. Uncertainties that have plagued the industry for more than two decades are now rampant and devastatingly circulating in newsrooms and boardrooms around the world.

Many of the difficult questions facing the news industry are supported by an inability to predict a general economic model that will guarantee a future for professional, quality journalism. Digital advertising revenue failed long ago to compensate somewhere near the lack of traditional advertising sources. (The irony, during this global pandemic, is that the media in general have seen internet traffic increase, yet revenue continues to fall).

Experiments with paywalls, subscription patterns, and departures from traditional news products have produced apparent localized successes, but they are not medicine of the same quality.

In emerging markets, across countries where press freedom is threatened, or where major disadvantages in skills and resources were already acute, the survival struggle catalyzed by Covid-19 comes at a time when many media organizations are already kneeling.

Of course, to this are added the new digital frontiers in which the media continue to struggle to assert themselves. The growing cacophony of social media channels each counts on a direct media competition in terms of audience, ad sharing and influence has led to media haste for a position in the digital society that they previously dominated in the physical world.

Significant contribution to this decline in prestige is a pervasive, algorithmically confirmed bias that favors social discord, nurtures polarization, and corporate profit services. The phenomenon was slowly uncovered during the second half of the previous decade and told the media that the deck is very packed against them, regardless of the quality, accuracy or reliability of their content. The harsh reality: public interest reporting just doesn’t turn into advertising dollars or at least not nearly as much as betting at home.

But the potential for misuse, manipulation, or even arming of algorithms is nowhere more vividly illustrated than in the field of elections a period of pre-pandemic turmoil that shook democratic societies to their core. Just ask Maria Ressa (her own company is a product of social media) how it has cost her to speak the truth with power in the digital age.

The idea that technology-dominated companies are both part of the problem and an essential ingredient to finding a solution is inevitable. As Eldorado goalkeepers, they stand in an extraordinary position of a relatively uncontrolled authority to determine the success or failure of the news industry at the local, national, and international levels. The money involved is astronomical, but money alone does not tell the whole story of the media dilemma nearly a year and a half into the pandemic.

Journalists continue to be physically assaulted, threatened online and offline, and killed in increasing numbers. The pandemic has provided no respite, with over 600 Covid-19-related attacks documented so far.

The drastic social measures taken by governments around the world have been exploited, somewhat predictably, by those who already hate a free media as an opportunity to stifle freedom of expression, restrict access to information and undermine reporting. critical of their efforts. And as a recent study by the DW Academy reveals, adding to the economic strife, social and political attacks have media in every market fearing for the future of journalism of public interest:

Reliable information is particularly essential in crisis situations as Covid-19 has shown, and the media bear the heavy responsibility of providing balanced news, exposing abuse of power and corruption, and counteracting misinformation. Paradoxically, crises make it particularly difficult for the media to provide their audience with the right and balanced information while keeping their employees safe and maintaining their financial stability. Media professionals are targeted, media freedom is limited, (self) censorship increases, and revenue sources are disconnected.

Along with the multi-year goal of achieving business viability, there is growing recognition of the nuances that drive success or failure in this regard; contributing layers of complexity that go beyond the lowest economic level of news production to help determine the overall viability of a news operation.

It is essential to understand the extent to which the media are able to produce independent, high-quality content taking into account not only economic but also sociopolitical and technological factors that reflect the health of the overall media landscape and its place in the ecosystem. of information.

These factors significantly affect the ability of media enterprises to thrive and effectively serve the public interest. Examining the details allows a better understanding of the various issues at play, a more effective analysis of how they interact and relate to helping or hindering the media in achieving their objectives.

Ultimately, a more accurate diagnosis of internal, structural, and environmental concerns can lead to more effective remedies, designed to stop the decline in financial, professional, and rights-based foundations on which the media relies. .

While this view before the Covid-19 crisis date, the pandemic has introduced an urgency for the need for holistic solutions to these issues that, for a long time, have given up the role of the media in our societies and now leave them very stuck in an abyss from the unknown.

There are efforts – serious efforts – to find an appropriately scalable response in these critical moments, one that better interprets the factors that affect sustainability so that mistakes are not repeated. Globally, WAN-IFRAs work with Unesco and partners to produce accurate crisis-level research, share knowledge and best practices of different responses to date, and formulate policy recommendations aimed at governments, investors and the media industry itself in action to take to support sustainability.

Our engagement with the Independent News Emergency Assistance Coordination Group (INERC) seeks to track investment in the news industry as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, with an eye to the long-term structural challenges that the old business model has brought to the fore. present. The WAN-IFRA World Press Trends report, as well as member research to document mitigation efforts, government subsidies, private equity investments, and policy changes, also provides an indication of the extent of damage and areas to prioritize while the industry is being rebuilt.

And responding to the need for a holistic approach, our work on media freedom aims to address challenges in terms of sustainability, diversity, stability and security. For over 70 years, WAN-IFRA has put into practice the belief that the strength of business and the freedom to publish are symbiotic for a healthy, democratic society. Today, through an average annual investment of 3 billion public funds from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, our work with members and non-members alike in over 120 countries extends beyond reliance on achieving best business practices and editorial professionalism to prioritizing gender equality through the Women in News Program and addressing security, digital security, mental health, and well-being concerns are all essential to leveling the playing field and providing the best conditions for long-term success.

Underlining all of this, and recognizing the difficulties of capturing the many indicators needed to assess media sustainability, our work to promote core stability – rooted in WAN-IFRA’s seven decades of experience and rich history of independence support economic media – helps guide our partners at every stage as they navigate the often difficult, increasingly urgent digital transition.

Likewise, our network of Media Freedom Committees in 19 countries allows us to support local research and policy initiatives for pandemic responses across Africa and Asia, as well as to organize newsroom training and improve business efficiency in local media operations – all while advocating for greater press freedom. And over the past 12 months we have secured over 300,000 direct grants to media struggling to fund public interest reporting during the pandemic by funding our combined donor program.

A contribution of his, not insignificant, but unfortunately the scale of the global crisis now requires much, much more. Therefore, bold choices stand before us; major decisions that will define and shape the next generation of news media. But there will be no solution to any of this without a systematic reset or a conceptually radical break from the old ways of thinking and doing otherwise a viable media industry that confirms its place within a healthy information ecosystem remains a fantasy. Likewise, adjusting the economic model without also correcting inequalities regarding diversity and equality can in no way be described as a breakthrough. The solution must be comprehensive. It must increase all, otherwise the universal descriptor of the human right to freedom of expression remains exclusive, forewarned and ultimately meaningless when we need it most.

Andrew Heslop is executive director of press freedom at wan-ifra.org.