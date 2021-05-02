How To Be A Conscious Global Citizen If You Are Traveling Abroad This Summer | Chicago News

As coronavirus vaccines become more accessible in the US, a growing number of Americans report feeling comfortable traveling back overseas.

While the U.S. is a leader in vaccine distribution, many of the destinations Americans often travel to, including some Spanish-speaking countries, have much lower vaccination rates. Some health professionals say it is important for travelers to research their destinations ahead of time and adhere to public health guidelines, such as disguise and social distancing, when traveling to protect themselves and the communities they are visiting.

Forty-three percent of Americans say they would do not feel guilty about traveling now, according to data from Destination Analysts. About 1 in 10 people have plans to travel outside this summer.

There is a lot of optimism about vaccines, said Jeannette Ceja, a California-based travel journalist and travel consultant. There is a lot of hope and people are looking to plan international trips and weddings and go see their relatives they have not seen.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that people who are fully vaccinated do it for low-risk international travelers. However, the agency also issued advice to certain countries that are still dealing with the virus.

If you are vaccinated you have protection against acquiring or transmitting COVID, but you want to be very careful especially now because you were not completely sure how the vaccine protects against the variants, said Aresha Martinez-Cardoso, a public health researcher and professor of associate at the University of Chicago My recommendation would be for people to try to go to a country that has a lower risk based on the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Everyone who travels should be vaccinated and families with children should be especially careful as they are not legal about the vaccine, Martinez-Cardoso said.

That’s the minimum we can do to be an attentive traveler, she said.





About 30% of American adults are fully vaccinated, with about 43% receiving their first dose, according to NPRs COVID vaccine monitors. However, other countries are far behind. In Mexico, for example, about 4.8% of the population has been fully vaccinated and about 9.5% of the population has received the first dose, according to vaccine observer The New York Times.

There is always a small risk of transmission even if you are vaccinated, so just being extra, extremely careful to protect those who care for you and are serving you is important, Martinez-Cardoso said.

She called traveling abroad like a double-edged sword because many destinations depend on tourism but are still significantly affected by the pandemic.

Everyone is traveling globally, but at this time now more than ever, just respecting the communities you are encountering is very important, Martinez-Cardoso said. That includes buying locally and staying in locally owned hotels, she said.

We all want to go shopping, but maybe this time respecting prices, giving a little more and making it part of your travel budget, because if you are going to take advantage of international travel, you have to do it in a way that conscious life from the communities that were entering, Martinez-Cardoso said.

Health professionals recommend that travelers research the communities where they plan to travel before booking a trip. Travelers can watch how the country’s healthcare systems are being affected by the pandemic, along with transmission and vaccination levels.

There are certain communities, even with Mexico or Brazil, where there are communities where there is no oxygen. If that community has no resources at this time, it is probably not the best time to go ahead and visit those communities. It’s probably best to think maybe trying to find ways to support those communities, said Dr. Susan Lopez, a primary care physician at Rush University Medical Center. Shes gave instructions to patients visiting family in Mexico during the pandemic.

You would not necessarily want to be in a position where you get sick yourself and end up having to use the community and resources that are already very tense, Lopez said.