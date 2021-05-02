JACKSONVILLE First of all the most important thing:

Now, to the most important thing, namely, the anger of the fans that inevitably accompanies every NFL team every year, especially when teams commit the unforgivable sin of choosing players in a different ranking than they appear in the internet rankings.

Robert of Middleburg, FL

Who? What? The second day very disappointing. Did former general manager Dave Caldwell take over the draft room? Are we running a medical ward? Three boys who had first round grades put us in their hands and still not finished.

We will start here because it is a very good place to start. Many Jaguars fans and observers were extremely upset with one or more of the Team’s Day 2 selections on Friday. This was inevitable because one or maybe all three of Friday’s elections featured the team selecting somewhat lesser-known players when the players who had been discussed the most before the draft were still on board. I will not be able to ease the anger of the mentioned fans and observers, but I can explain what happened and what happens more years in the draft: Teams choose players based on their scores, scores that are collected for more than a year of discovery, research, analysis and discussion. These grades produce the value of a player in the eyes of a team that has little and perhaps ASGJING that has to do with how many analysts whose work is available online believe in a player. The work that easily appears on the internet is discussed so much among observers in the months leading up to the draft that it will inevitably be seen as a kind of gospel. It is a false, meaningless gospel, but in the eyes of passionate observers, it is nonetheless a gospel. If a team dares to deviate from this false gospel, as teams inevitably and inevitably fans and observers immediately send emails to confused and angry “terrible” old writers that their teams have been neglected and have not ideas of what they are doing. This trend has apparently continued over the two days of the Jaguars 2021 draft. Oh well. On day 3.

I feel like we now have a crowded backfield, but in most games we will have to give up running after the first quarter because we will not be able to stop the opponent. I do not see the defense being much better against the run than last year’s team. I would love to see them designing one big hurdle versus another that turned back.

Jaguar decision makers are well aware of the importance of stopping running. Head coach Urban Meyer has said many times since taking office in January, there are some more important things in his football world than defensive line. The team addressed the internal line of defense at the free agency, including the trade for Malcom Brown nose treatment. I have no doubt that decision makers would have liked to have chosen a long-term defense on Day 1 or 2. But this was a poor year for the position in the draft. You may want to get a protective treatment whatever you want, and you may be forced to get one. But if there are none with grades that deserve the choice, you are simply getting one for the sake of one. This may look good on the day of withdrawal. It does not look so good when the games start.

_Nick by Annapolis, MD_

To me, Meyer looked either too tired or disappointed at his press conference on Friday. Had they lost a player they hoped would be available? Maybe he wanted to trade to get someone and could not make it happen?

Meyer spoke around 10pm on Friday after a long day that started early and ended late. It was a day after a day that started early and ended late. This was after months that started early and ended late. It was Day 2 of the draft. Show me a head coach at 10 a.m. on day 2 of a draft, and I’ll show you a man who is tired and won’t be with a fresh face and noisy tail as the clock strikes double digits.

I wasn’t thinking about a corner turn at the top of Round 2, but now that we’re here I like the way the secondary looks. Has proven young talent or higher draft choices in any high school country. If they can get some passes rush forward this can be a really good defense.

Logan of Middleburg, FL

How confident we are that T-Law will wear Nr. 16? I want to order a jersey but dunno if this is the number he will wear. Also, what statistically would you consider a successful rookie campaign for Trevor? TD, INT, yards, etc.?

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will wear no. 16. I would consider a successful rookie campaign for Lawrence in which he appears to be part of a new, climbing center-back and seems to show the features of a franchise center-back. I would hope for a lot more touches than wiretaps, though I would expect the report to not be as good as rookie as it would go forward. Beyond that, I do not care about numbers. I care how it looks.

I am not one of those who claim to know more than those who do real work for these players. I’m sure a lot of work went into select players so far. That said, I’m a little surprised the tight end has not been addressed. I guess this will happen on Day 3, but should we expect those players to make an impact in 2021? Surely the staff is not happy with the room as it stands.

The staff is not satisfied with the locked room. As Meyer said late Friday, there are ongoing discussions about getting a tight end. The Jaguars obviously wanted to choose a tight end. As was the case in defensive treatment, if there is not one available worthy of selection

Jason from Port Orange (Duval Education)

Area, I was happy and encouraged on Thursday. Friday’s election makes me question everything. Rounds 2 and 3 do not make sense. Help me understand this, please.

I’m not sure how they make no sense. Jaguars want to play more man-to-man and you need more than two or three good corner backs in a quality secondary; that is why they chose Tyson Campbell no. 33 in general. They needed to address the attacking line because players such as left-footed Cam Robinson and right-back AJ Cann are entering the final seasons of their contracts; that’s why they chose the Walker Little No. 1 attacking match. 45 in general. They wanted to address safety with a player who could cover the side of the field and who could start quickly; this is why they chose security Andre Cisco No. 65 in general.

You’ve been around for a while. You have seen some things. You have noticed a team with the arrow pointing down. Three rounds in this new regime, is there any other sense of how the team is being built? Beyond Trevor’s obvious choice, is optimism a hassle-free feeling compared to having to line up silver from the cloud?

There is another sense to this. I do not know that you can lower Lawrence’s “clear” choice, however. There is an energy and a renewed focus and enthusiasm everywhere else. But he is a potential franchise quarterback. It all starts there. He is the foundation.

Worth noting: Lawrence, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive treatment Walker Little were all five-star recruits entering college. In fact, they either ranked one or two in their respective positions. This is a serious origin, Area.

Bruce of Green Cove Springs, FL

I was a little surprised when I saw a comeback taken in the first round, but overall, I like the first three choices. But Little Walker surprises me. Sure, we need the depth of the offensive line, but Little did not play for two years ago because of injury and secondly because he decided to be sent off because of COVID-19. Doesn’t that make for a real stretch for a second round?

I see a lot of people choosing this choice separately for this reason. I’m not sure I understand. Little was a selection for all conferences as a sophomore, and he has fully recovered from a knee injury that kept him out all but one match as a youngster. He was sacked because of COVID-19 because the Stanford season was initially canceled by COVID-19. Yes, there are some unknowns to it, but I have a good sense of selection. Call it a gut feeling, but it feels like a good selection.

