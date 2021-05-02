Bypolls Results in 2 Lok Sabha, 14 Assembly Seats in 11 States Today

New Delhi:
The vote count for the two seats in Lok Sabha – one in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh – and 14 assembly seats in all 11 states will be held today. The results will come out along with those of the state assembly elections.
Here are the top 10 updates to the results of the 2021 poll elections:
Karnataka voted on the ballot for one Lok Sabha and two assembly seats on April 17th. Two of the seats were vacated after the current sufferers died by Covid. The Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency was held by Suresh Angadi of the BJP, who was the Minister of State for Railways at the time of his death due to the virus last year. The wife of Mr. Angadi, Mangala Suresh is the candidate for BJP in the constituency. Its main opponent is Congressman Satish Jarkiholi – an MLA sitting by Yamkanmardi and a member of the wealthy and influential Jarkiholi family. He is the brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former Karnataka minister who had resigned following a controversy involving a sexually explicit video for work.
The seat of the Karnataka Maski assembly in the Raichur district was with Congress. Its MLA, Pratapgouda Patil, left the party and is now the BJP candidate. His opponent is Congressman Basavanagoud Turihal.
The seat of the Basavakalyan assembly in the Bidar district of Karnataka was also previously held by Congressman Narayan Rao, who died by Covid. The candidate for Congress is his wife, Mala. She took over BJP Sharanu Salagar and JD (S) Syed Yasrab Ali Qadri.
In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, by-elections in Tirupati’s Lok Sabha country became necessary following the death of the sitting YSR M Congress, Balli Durgaprasada Rao, by Covid last September. The BJP candidate is Ratnaprabha, who was the former chief secretary of Karnataka and joined the party recently. Panabaka Lakshmi represented N Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In the Madhya Pradesh by-elections for the Damoh assembly seat was held on 17 April. The ruling BJP and the opposition opposition Congress in the state are locked in a battle in the constituency. Of the 22 candidates, the main competition is between Rahul Lodhi of BJP and Ajay Tandon of Congress. The number of boats was imperative as Mr Lodhi, who had won from Damoh with a Congress ticket in 2018, resigned from the assembly as well as the party in October last year and joined the BJP.
The Telangana assembly headquarters in Nagarjunasagar entered by-elections after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah died last December. It is suspected that Prime Minister K Chandrashekar Rao contracted Covid during a public meeting held on the eve of the bypass. In addition to the Prime Minister, 60 others who attended the meeting came out positive.
Assembly polls were conducted in Sahada (Bhilwara) of Rajasthan, Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand. The three countries were represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively. Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the minister of justice and social empowerment in the state government, had died due to a stroke. Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari died of coronavirus last year.
By-elections were also held in three locations in Rajasthan, one in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Uttarakhand.
At the Maharashtra assembly headquarters in Pandharpur, Sharad Pawar’s NCP gave the field to Bhagirath Bhalake, the son of the MLA who died. BJP appointed Samadhan Mahadev Uthadev. The BJP established Nimishaben Manharsinh Suthar as its assembly headquarters in Gujurat Morwa Hadaf.
The giant counting exercise is taking place at a time when India is seeing a wild outbreak of coronavirus cases, a crisis that has damaged the country’s public health care system. The Election Commission of India has stopped all the victory processions today, as well as even after the vote count amid the rise of COVID-19.