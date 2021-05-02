BBMP addresses residents, patient support firms with Covid- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday held virtual meetings with residents’ welfare associations, apartment groups and companies under the Nasscom Foundation, to expedite the provision of facilities for Covid patients. Gupta called on companies to help the corporation and government with oxygen concentrations. The city needs at least 1,000 oxygen concentrators to help 1,000-2,000 patients. The companies agreed to provide them through the Nasscom Foundation soon. The foundation also agreed to help Gupta with medical equipment, CCC and other equipment, such as teleconsultation and telemedicine for those in isolation at home and in need of mental and emotional support. In the meeting with the citizens and RWA, Gupta and the Special Commissioner of BBMP, Health, Rajendra Cholan, ironed out the issues in the establishment of CCCs in apartment complexes. Gupta clarified that CCCs are not makeshift hospitals, but basic convenience centers that provide medical assistance to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients. He said: “There is no need to rush to hospitals. There is an established system. With 20,000 cases per day, the case handling process is decentralized. Control rooms are working, there are 500 lines, waiting time is 1 to 1.5 minutes and doctors are connected to call centers to follow patients. Callers can provide their SRFID number, BU number, telephone number or ICMR number for medical assistance. For those in makeshift CCCs, the apartment can be connected directly to hospitals or station nurses and coordinated with area commissioners and medical health officials for updates and health feedback. “Gupta said that there are apartment associations with 930 cases in Bengaluru, and if 30-50 come forward to establish the CCC, it will be a great help. Cheap apartments can be turned into isolation centers, he said, adding that the number of testing laboratories is also increasing. Cholan said a discussion will be held on how the triaging burden can be shared with apartment associations and volunteers at the zonal level. He said a help desk has been set up at every private hospital, run by a health officer and war room member who accepts patients who come in with SRFID or BU numbers if their medical condition worsens. Patients can also be admitted with CT scan reports.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos