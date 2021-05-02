FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 – News – Four World Cup tickets online for Concacaf hopes





Thirteen teams to participate in Guatemala between 3-9 May 2021

Domo Polideportivo also hosted the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2000

The semifinals qualify for the FIFA Lithuania 2021 Futsal World Cup The Concacaf Futsal 2021 Championship will be held in Guatemala City, Guatemala, from 3-9 May, with all matches in the seventh edition of the races to be held at Domo Polideportivo. The country has a long history of hosting international futsal tournaments, including the FIFA 2000 Futsal World Cup. The inaugural Concacaf Futsal Championship was discussed in 1996 and has since been held every four years as part of the Futsal World Cup qualifiers. Costa Rica will travel to Guatemala as the current holder and record champion, Ticos triumphing in 2000, 2012 and 2016. The USA lifted the trophy in 1996 and 2004, while the Guatemalan hosts experienced glory in 2008.

format After the group stage (May 3-5), the top two teams in each division advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played on May 7. The four winning teams advance to the semifinals, thus earning a ticket to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021. The final four matches will be held on May 8, with the final the next day. Prefered As the defending champions, Costa Rica heads to Guatemala seeing success once again. Ticos go on fine tournaments after beating Trinidad and Tobago 7-1 and 8-2 in the last friendlies. If Costa Rica qualifies for Lithuania 2021 it would be their fifth appearance in the tournament. In the last edition in Colombia they were the only Concacaf team to reach the 16th stage, which is the farthest they have ever advanced in the race. Cuba, Guatemala and Panama also have designs to secure a place in the Futsal World Cup, the trio joined Costa Rica as representatives of the Concacafs in Colombia in 2016. The three exited the group stage, but as the former duo returned home without taking no single point, Panama were at least able to defeat Uzbekistan. The USA boasts the best regional record in the Futsal World Cups and are the only Concacaf team to have secured a finish in the top four. In 1992, the US won the silver medal in Hong Kong, and also took bronze in the Netherlands in 1989. Under the direction of Dusan Jakica, who became the coach of the United States men’s futsal team in September 2019, the Stars and Stripes will try to qualify for a Futsal World Cup for the first time since 2008. They participated in five of the first six editions of the tournament (1989, 1992, 1996, 2004 and 2008).

