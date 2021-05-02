



Two-thirds of people in the North and South fear the prospect of a united Ireland could jeopardize peace and lead to a return to violence in Northern Ireland, according to a Sunday Independent / Kantar poll. Survey across the island also finds cross-border rejection than just a 50pc plus 1 a majority is required to conduct a referendum on a united ireland. Asked what size majority would be enough for a Border survey result to be accepted by both sides of the community, people in the Republic (81pc) and the North (74pc) believe a two-thirds majority would be needed or 70pc. Significant online survey of 2,250 people in the north and south was taken to coincide with the centenary of the founding of Northern Ireland this weekend. The margin of error is between 2.5 / 3.6 pieces. While there is strong support for the aspiration of a united Irish (67 pc) and Border Survey (65 pc) in the Republic, there is much less enthusiasm in north at 36pc and 44pc respectively. However, only a minority believe a united Ireland will happen in their lifetime, and a significant majority in the South (62 pc) and North (68 pc) fear a return to violence in the prospect of a united Ireland . While 57pc in the south and 58pc in the north believe Brexit makes a united Ireland more likely, the poll reveals

no urgency for a referendum. Among those supporting a Border survey, the preferred date in the North and South is within five years, with significant support for within 10 years. One of the most significant findings relates to the question of how such a referendum should be decided: only about a third in the Republic (38pc) and in the North (31pc) believe in Mir Friday Agreement Requirement of 50 pieces plus 1enough to set the score. The poll reveals that people believe the demand should be raised much higher for a referendum result to be accepted.



In the Republic, 36pc said a two-thirds majority, and 45pc a nearly three-quarters majority; and in the North, 38pc said two-thirds and 36pc said 70pc plusmost would have to. The poll finds further consensus on the issue of Covid-19: 76pc in the South and 61pc in the North. do not agree. Concerning a finding that a majority in the North (64 pc) and the south (54 pc) oppose higher taxes to fund a united Ireland, economist Colm McCarthy writes today that the Universal Social Tariff may need to be doubled, or basic income tax rate was increased from 20pc to 28pc, to finance a

United Ireland. Independent Sunday

