Sewa International Colorado Chapter Launches Fundraising Campaign to Help India with COVID Response – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans worried about their family and friends living in India as that country struggles to take control of the COVID-19 pandemic joined a fundraiser from an international non-profit organization to buy essential supplies. New cases this week averaged more than 350,000 every day as Sewa International, and its local chapters, including in Colorado, launched a life-saving campaign in India.

“We want to help because if we can stop it where it is now, we hope it will not spread anywhere else and we will not have it all over the world because it could be a big disaster,” said Dr. Janak Joshi, president of the Colorado chapter of Sewa International. “What Sewa International is doing is raising funds and sending supplies. I mean it’s the best we can do now because we are 10,000 miles away. “

The faith-based Hindu organization has helped alleviate disasters at home and abroad for nearly two decades. The decision to start a fund for India after a dramatic increase in cases and deaths has raised $ 6 million in less than a week. The organization has also provided vaccine clinics in Colorado, reaching out to minority and other unsolicited communities.

“Everywhere in the world, everyone has to be careful, because we can not control this particular virus,” said Ranga Vinjamuri, vice president of the Colorado chapter. “We learned based on this second wave in India that everyone in the world should be careful about that.”

The band members have lived in Colorado for decades visiting the family back in India when possible. Since the beginning of the pandemic, travel to that country has been a challenge and recently it has become limited. Even without logistical problems, the risk to anyone stepping outside with the current spread of the coronavirus has forced families to stay separate. Technology is the only connection they have at the moment, families stay in touch over the phone, sending messages, or making video calls.

“The sad part is that we are not here for the family,” said Vijayalakshmi Bettadapura. “We feel really helpless, you know, staying so far away from them.”

The money raised by Sewa International will help send about 2,500 oxygen concentrators to India. The organization also has 1,000 volunteers in the field working with the COVID response in that country. In addition to this equipment, other medical equipment and more doses of COVID vaccines are needed to stabilize the current crisis.

“I keep talking to my family several times a day and trying to keep in touch,” Vinjamuri told CBS4 in a video conference call. “A concern you have in the back of your mind all the time.”

Members of the South Asian diaspora in Colorado and around the world have seen India respond since the beginning of the pandemic. A deadlock last year suggested the country had COVID at moderate levels, even recording fewer cases than expected for such a large population. But now the number of cases and deaths is growing rapidly, with some experts interested that the official count is only a fraction of the current total.

“This is the problem, if a person gets it, everyone around them gets it,” Joshi said in a video conference call with CBS4.

The outbreak as it stands is likely to be the cause of several factors, including restrictions lifted too early, allowing people to gather in large groups. It started when only two percent of the country’s population was vaccinated. The lifestyle of many people in India also competes with the necessary precautions and recommendations of COVID-19, including multi-generational families together in smaller spaces. Families in many cities live in high-rise buildings where neighbors cannot keep their distance.

“I hear about death every day, I hear about family members returning positively and being admitted to hospitals every day,” Bettadapura said in a video conference call with CBS4. “Sometimes you know that human touch is needed and that ‘s what I feel we are deprived of here.”

Her uncle is currently in hospital with COVID, she lost another relative in India from the virus last year. Even access to a hospital bed and oxygen supply is such a challenge for many families, visiting their loved ones and helping them after receiving medical care is another hurdle. The risk of contracting coronavirus in public is so high, Bettadapura says her loved ones worry if someone gets infected while visiting a hospital just to get the second dose of the vaccine.

The leaders of the Colorado chapter of Sewa International want their fellow citizens in the US to learn from the situation in India, explaining that it is a warning to countries around the globe. They believe the work they are doing there will have a lasting impact on others, including those living closer to their adopted home.

“We are all just one family and we have the whole world as one family,” she said. “The only way we can fight this pandemic is when we come together and help each other.”

