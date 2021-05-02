Turkey arrests 400 killed in Colombia as May 1 protests erupt around the world

Turkish police have arrested 212 demonstrators for holding unauthorized protests amid restrictions on blocking the coronavirus virus as May Day marchers took to the streets around the world.

Main points: Local human rights groups claimed that up to 14 deaths occurred in Colombia

Local human rights groups claimed that up to 14 deaths occurred in Colombia 34 people were arrested in Paris as police opened tear gas

34 people were arrested in Paris as police opened tear gas In the US, demonstrators demanded immigration reform, workers’ rights and police accountability

An alarming rise in coronavirus cases prompted Turkey to begin its first pandemic blockade on Thursday, but that did not stop people from taking to the streets.

Turkish police blocked journalists and protesters from filming detentions with their phones under instructions from the country’s police department.

Most of the violence in Istanbul occurred when activists tried to reach Taksim Square, where in 1977, more than 30 demonstrators were killed on May 1 by suspected far-right gunmen.

Police officers stopped the protesters who tried to pass through a roadblock near Taksim Square. ( AP: Emrah Gurel

The photos showed chaotic scenes as riot police used their shields to disperse crowds and pull protesters away, but a few small authorized groups were allowed to place wreaths of flowers.

International Labor Day marches were held in Russia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Cuba, the Philippines, Indonesia and many other countries were mostly peaceful.

At least four killed in Colombian protests

Colombians protested against a tax reform proposed by the government. ( AP: Fernando Vergara

In Colombia, street protests continued for a fourth day against a government proposal for tax reform.

Unions and other groups began marches Wednesday to demand that President Ivan Duque’s government withdraw its reform proposal, which initially equated the sales tax on public utilities and some food.

Cali, the country’s third largest city, has seen the loudest marches, several lootings and at least three demonstration-related deaths, while in the city of Soacha a policeman was killed.

The protests in Colombia began on Wednesday and continued until May 1 on Saturday. ( AP: Fernando Vergara

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch said it had received reports of possible police abuse in Cali and local human rights groups claimed up to 14 deaths had occurred.

The protests continue on Saturday despite an announcement by Mr Duque late Friday that the reform would be reviewed and would now not include sales tax on food, utilities or petrol or an extension of the income tax.

Clashes erupt in Germany and France

In France, 34 people were arrested in Paris as police fired tear gas to control a crowd of thousands of union banners and flags.

Riot police clashed with several demonstrators in the capital as burning roadblocks sparked smoke into the air.

But most of the dozens of marches across France passed without incident.

Thousands of protesters take part in a May 1 rally in Berlin’s Hermannplatz square. ( AP: Markus Schreiber

In Germany, clashes erupted between police and May 1 protesters in Berlin.

Several garbage containers were burned on Sonnenallee Street, one of the main streets of the German capital.

For decades, Berlin has seen May 1 clashes, which in a few years turned into violent street battles.

Saturday’s demonstration was attended mainly by young people, some of them left-wing supporters whose anger was directed at what they think is a rising wage inequality and the spread of softness in low-rent districts.

Berlin police wrote on Twitter that bottles and stones were being thrown at officers who were securing the area to ensure “a safe arrival” of the fire department.

Another tweet read that police faced “counterattacks on officers, arson and throwing bottles and stones.”

Demonstrators set fire to several garbage containers in Berlin. ( AP: Markus Schreiber

Calls for Immigration Reform in the US

In Washington, a crowd of thousands of migrants and activists marched to demand immigration reform.

Demonstrators called on the Biden administration to stop deportations and provide a path to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the U.S., including DACA recipients and people with Temporary Protected Status.

The protest began at Black Lives Matter Plaza and ended near the US Capitol.

Many speakers said President Joe Biden campaigned on immigration reform but failed to approve those changes.

The May 1 protesters against the US demanded immigration reform, workers’ rights and police accountability. ( AP: Ringo HWChiu

In his first 100 days, Mr. Biden moved swiftly to change some of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, but he struggled to deal with a sharp increase in migrant arrivals at the U.S. border -Mexico, including tens of thousands of unaccompanied families and children.

Mr Biden vowed to increase the number of refugees allowed in the United States, but then withdrew and was blocked from Mr Trump ‘s low ceiling for this year.

In other cities across the US, the May 1 marches called for workers’ rights and police responsibility.

ABC / tela