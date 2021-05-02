International
Turkey arrests 400 killed in Colombia as May 1 protests erupt around the world
Turkish police have arrested 212 demonstrators for holding unauthorized protests amid restrictions on blocking the coronavirus virus as May Day marchers took to the streets around the world.
Main points:
- Local human rights groups claimed that up to 14 deaths occurred in Colombia
- 34 people were arrested in Paris as police opened tear gas
- In the US, demonstrators demanded immigration reform, workers’ rights and police accountability
An alarming rise in coronavirus cases prompted Turkey to begin its first pandemic blockade on Thursday, but that did not stop people from taking to the streets.
Turkish police blocked journalists and protesters from filming detentions with their phones under instructions from the country’s police department.
Most of the violence in Istanbul occurred when activists tried to reach Taksim Square, where in 1977, more than 30 demonstrators were killed on May 1 by suspected far-right gunmen.
The photos showed chaotic scenes as riot police used their shields to disperse crowds and pull protesters away, but a few small authorized groups were allowed to place wreaths of flowers.
International Labor Day marches were held in Russia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Cuba, the Philippines, Indonesia and many other countries were mostly peaceful.
At least four killed in Colombian protests
In Colombia, street protests continued for a fourth day against a government proposal for tax reform.
Unions and other groups began marches Wednesday to demand that President Ivan Duque’s government withdraw its reform proposal, which initially equated the sales tax on public utilities and some food.
Cali, the country’s third largest city, has seen the loudest marches, several lootings and at least three demonstration-related deaths, while in the city of Soacha a policeman was killed.
The human rights organization Human Rights Watch said it had received reports of possible police abuse in Cali and local human rights groups claimed up to 14 deaths had occurred.
The protests continue on Saturday despite an announcement by Mr Duque late Friday that the reform would be reviewed and would now not include sales tax on food, utilities or petrol or an extension of the income tax.
Clashes erupt in Germany and France
In France, 34 people were arrested in Paris as police fired tear gas to control a crowd of thousands of union banners and flags.
Riot police clashed with several demonstrators in the capital as burning roadblocks sparked smoke into the air.
But most of the dozens of marches across France passed without incident.
In Germany, clashes erupted between police and May 1 protesters in Berlin.
Several garbage containers were burned on Sonnenallee Street, one of the main streets of the German capital.
For decades, Berlin has seen May 1 clashes, which in a few years turned into violent street battles.
Saturday’s demonstration was attended mainly by young people, some of them left-wing supporters whose anger was directed at what they think is a rising wage inequality and the spread of softness in low-rent districts.
Berlin police wrote on Twitter that bottles and stones were being thrown at officers who were securing the area to ensure “a safe arrival” of the fire department.
Another tweet read that police faced “counterattacks on officers, arson and throwing bottles and stones.”
Calls for Immigration Reform in the US
In Washington, a crowd of thousands of migrants and activists marched to demand immigration reform.
Demonstrators called on the Biden administration to stop deportations and provide a path to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the U.S., including DACA recipients and people with Temporary Protected Status.
The protest began at Black Lives Matter Plaza and ended near the US Capitol.
Many speakers said President Joe Biden campaigned on immigration reform but failed to approve those changes.
In his first 100 days, Mr. Biden moved swiftly to change some of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, but he struggled to deal with a sharp increase in migrant arrivals at the U.S. border -Mexico, including tens of thousands of unaccompanied families and children.
Mr Biden vowed to increase the number of refugees allowed in the United States, but then withdrew and was blocked from Mr Trump ‘s low ceiling for this year.
In other cities across the US, the May 1 marches called for workers’ rights and police responsibility.
ABC / tela
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]