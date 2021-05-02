The global shortage of the microchip sees China Taiwan

One hundred miles off the coast of China is the largest and most sophisticated manufacturer of microchips in the world – Taiwan. These chips feed the cars, phones and computers in the world.

China consumes more than half of them and wants more as its economy grows and more and more is looking to their eastern island neighbor to get them – some worrying about military force one day.

“Anyone who controls the design and production of these microchips will set the course for the 21st century,” said Martijn Rasser, a senior fellow at the Washington-based New American Security Center.

“By gaining control of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, China would control the global market,” Rasser said. “They would have access to more advanced production capabilities and that is even more valuable than controlling the world’s oil.”

Last month, the outgoing U.S. top military commander in the Pacific warned that China could invade Taiwan in the next six years.

Taiwan could prove to be one of the biggest points for the Biden administration, forcing it to defend the island that Beijing sees as a renegade province, in part to preserve the vital semiconductor industry. In recent days, China has flown dozens of planes, including jet fighters and long-range bombers, near Taiwan.

A global chip shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting sales at Apple, Samsung and Caterpillar. Ford says it expects to produce 1.1 million fewer vehicles.

A global chip shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting sales at Apple, Samsung and Caterpillar. Ford says it expects to produce 1.1 million fewer vehicles.

“Semiconductors are the fundamental zero of global technology competition. They are in everything we need to function as a society,” Rasser said.

In his joint speech to Congress this week, President Biden said he had a message for the Chinese leader.

“In my discussions with President Xi, I told him that we welcome the competition. We are not seeking conflict. But I made it absolutely clear that we will defend America’s interests across the board,” Biden said.

About 70% of the world’s microchips (also known as semiconductors) are manufactured in Taiwan and South Korea. Late last year, the Trump administration blacklisted dozens of Chinese companies, including the communist nation’s best producer. The goal was to stop American technology from being used to make advanced weapons for the Chinese military.

The Biden administration has followed suit.

Two weeks ago, the White House blacklisted seven Chinese companies to keep the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), from selling advanced microchips in China. These chips would have been used to make advanced weapons as well, officials said when announcing the sanctions. Beijing continues to rely on domestic production of computer chips and relies on imports to support its growing economy.

“[China’s] being trying to get his hands on the equipment and so far has not been very successful, “Rasser said.” “So you can easily imagine a scenario where Beijing decides it’s worth the risk and actually invades Taiwan to gain control of this vital industry.”

Former Vice President Trump’s deputy secretary of state has some advice for Biden’s new administration.

“We need to make it clearer to the Chinese that they can if they want to change the status of the Taiwan Straits,” Stephen Biegun told Aspen Security Forum, moderated by Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin on Friday.

“We will not go to war if there is a used TSMC acquisition [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company]”But of course that only adds to the concerns,” Biegun added.

The Taiwan issue also has the attention of many lawmakers.

“Taiwan is a serious area of ​​interest not only because of what they represent as a people, but also because of the democracy they embrace. The free world should worry about the key role they play in the semiconductor industry. It would be a calculation wrong for China to believe they can swallow Taiwan, “Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. said in a statement to Fox News.

Both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chief of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley flew to Hawaii on Friday to change command for the top military leader whose job it is to watch every move by China.

General Milley met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts before the ceremony. It was the first face-to-face meeting between the three military leaders since the pandemic, underscoring the importance of the Pacific allies in thwarting China.