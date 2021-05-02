PM urges: Obey regulations | Local News

It is a matter of survival in every sense of the word.

That was the message from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he responded yesterday to the debate over police authority to enforce Covid-19 regulations in private residences.

He again demanded that the population obey the latest Covid-19 public health rules.

In a statement yesterday, Rowley said the courts will ultimately decide.

His comments followed a war of words between the Law Society and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith over the issue, with the Law Society determined that no regulation could be made to regulate conduct on private property.

Rowley said Thursday that police can intervene in situations where activities in private residences could harm the public interest.

The Bar Association argued that this would constitute an abuse of power and a violation of constitutional rights, while Griffith insisted that police could enter private property if people were violating Covid-19 regulations.

But Griffith criticized the Association, saying police had no interest in arranging family and small gatherings or entering private homes for no good reason, but were authorized to arrange mass gatherings, including payments, which effectively transformed private residences into public spaces.

He said the Associations’ comments were irresponsible.

In his statement yesterday, Rowley said he had taken into account the discourse and criticism that have been of little use in the fight against Covid-19.

“As Prime Minister, I respect and support the Constitution, the rule of law and due process, and I insist that law enforcement must operate within the bounds of the law,” he said.

I am also obliged to point out that the laws of our country, including the Public Health Ordinance, Public Health Regulations, the Police Service Act and other laws, in certain specific circumstances, may cover the implementation and management of laws privately premises through public health officials with or without the assistance of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Rowley noted Section 133 of the Public Health Order, which states:

For the purposes of this part of this regulation, any person authorized to act in accordance with the provisions of this regulation or of any regulation made pursuant to any authority contained in this part of this regulation may at any time, with or without assistance:

(a) enter lands and buildings and inspect and inspect the same and all things therein or in it;

(b) perform any sanitary or other authorized or directed work on any land or building;

(c) generally do, in relation to persons, places, land, building, animals or objects, whatever is necessary or appropriate to implement the above provisions of this part of this regulation, or any instructions or requests given or that arises after that.

In recent months, police have had to intervene to end so-called black parties held in private residences, in violation of regulations restricting rallies.

Griffith said earlier that such events can be considered public events if guests are paying an entrance fee, even if it takes place in a private residence.

Yesterday Rowley said it is well known that activities on private property are numerous and disturbing.

He said he respects the views of stakeholders, but encourages them to support the general call for compliance and to resist making a general and accurate statement about the law out of context.

Ultimately our courts will function as arbitrators of any law and its implementation, he said.

For my part, I encourage the letter of the law to be implemented and upheld within the spirit of the law. Let’s look at the whole forest and not just the single tree.

Rowley noted that other jurisdictions have implemented states of emergency where constitutional rights have been suspended and go as far as limiting the number of people allowed in private premises as well as the nature and type of activities allowed on private property.

Trinidad and Tobago obviously have not done the same, but instead have successfully used other measures to manage the pandemic which have so far resulted in a strongly fought balance between saving lives and livelihoods, said the Prime Minister.

He added that these are extraordinary times and he called on the public to bear the burden of temporary restrictions and measures.

For those of us who are directly affected, the words are very uncomfortable and that is why the Government has spent billions on financial support which it cannot sustain indefinitely, he stressed. We are trying to save lives until vaccine relief can give us herd immunity.

Rowley said the Government has engaged every vaccine manufacturer and supplier and has pending orders submitted to many sources.

He said T&T is in the same position as other Caricom nations who are also fighting for equality in the vaccine distribution process.

However, he said the situation is only temporary, as the pandemic will eventually end and the limitations and difficulties will disappear.

“I am deeply aware of the need for survival in every sense of the word,” he said. As Prime Minister, I must take the advice of our medical experts and balance all interests. I must ensure that the death penalty is not read to thousands by the failure to act and make difficult and sometimes unpleasant decisions.

Rowley once again urged the public to restrict their movement as much as possible and to behave responsibly in both public and private settings.

He urged citizens to cook at home while restaurants and other businesses are temporarily closed.