A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Saturday, May 1, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:00 pm ET on Saturday 1 May 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 232,177 new vaccines administered for a total of 13,652,375 doses given. Across the country, 1,117,830 people or 2.9 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 36,022,785 per 100,000.

There were 26,830 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 14,862,134 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 91.86 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 26,766 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 177,390 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 338,769 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 percent (9,676) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 200,750 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.36 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

The PEI is reporting 6,924 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 53,202 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 335,386 per 1,000. In the province, 6.67 percent (10,585) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 61,735 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.18 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 51,705 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 312,493 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 320,211 per 1,000. In the province, 3.73 percent (36,381) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 372,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.81 percent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 30,709 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 267,662 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 343,139 per 1,000. In the province, 3.43 percent (26,738) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 298,495 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.67 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 63,633 new vaccines administered for a total of 3,167,659 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 370,199 per 1,000. There were 26,830 new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 3,448,799 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.85 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 107,700 new vaccines administered for a total of 5,247,684 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 357,251 per 1,000. In the province, 2.54 percent (373,559) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 5,644,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.96 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba is reporting 9,002 new vaccines administered for a total of 483,347 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 351,014 per 1,000. In the province, 5.31 percent (73,147) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 553,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.26 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 7,403 new vaccines administered for a total of 435,142 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 369,029 per 1,000. In the province, 3.76 percent (44,324) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 460,755 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.44 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 34,953 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,597,666 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 362,937 per 1,000. In the province, 6.81 percent (299,929) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 1,694,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.26 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 1,786,772 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 348,192 per 1,000. In the province, 1.77 percent (90,642) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,972,490 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.58 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 48,307 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,157,581 per 1,000. In the territory, 53.68 percent (22,403) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.93 percent of its available supply of vaccines.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero administered vaccinations for a total of 46,800 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,037,257 per 1,000. In the territory, 46.42 percent (20,943) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 120 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.13 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 28,251 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 729.51 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.01 percent (12,395) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 110 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 67.59 percent of its vaccine supply.

* Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 1, 2021.

