



Telegraph Revealed, secret vaccine deal that gave Britain access to doses made in India Ministers secretly allowed AstraZeneca to use its UK supply chain to produce Covid-19 vaccines for Australia in exchange for access to millions of doses from India, The Telegraph may reveal. In a move likely to intensify the vaccine dispute with the EU, numerous sources have said the Anglo-Swedish firm was given the distribution to use its domestic production capacity to produce at least 717,000 strokes for one of the most allies. close to Britain. At least two shipments were made to Australia in February and March – a period when Brussels had begun imposing vaccine export controls and demanding that the UK divert some of its block supplies to offset an outage from AstraZeneca. The government has repeatedly rejected the claims, while the British company contract is said to contain clauses that prevent it from sending UK-produced doses to the EU. However, despite the fact that the UK arrangements were kept secret, the Telegraph was told that earlier this year AstraZeneca was given permission to export to Australia. In return, Britain won up to 10 million doses produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker and a stroke maker AstraZeneca. This was considered acceptable because the UK contract reportedly enables the company to cover any shortfall in its domestic supply by procuring doses from its other overseas plants. According to those familiar with the deal, it also meant that Australia secured an earlier supply of vaccines as the UK continued to receive the number of doses needed to meet its targets. He did not change the total number of vaccines the UK will receive from AstraZeneca, which still stands at 100 million. The UK received 5 million Indian strokes in March, though it is now thought to be increasingly difficult for India to agree to export the remaining half at a time when it is experiencing more than 350,000 new infections a day. It remains unclear whether Australia is the only country benefiting from such an arrangement, with officials from both the UK and Australian governments refusing to comment on the grounds that the issue is “very sensitive”. However, Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK will share most of all surplus coronavirus vaccines in the future with Covax, the international supply scheme which aims to help poor countries access stroke. The UK has placed orders with multiple vaccine manufacturers for 517 million doses, enough to provide three doses for the entire population twice and a half. The revelation of the UK-Australia deal is likely to anger figures in the European Commission, which is currently suing the company in Brussels for supply delays, which it claims are in breach of contract. The company vehemently denies this, arguing that its agreement with Brussels stipulates that it must make “its best efforts” to meet the order. On Wednesday, EU lawyers also reiterated their demands, made for the first time in January, for AstraZeneca to start exporting UK-produced vaccines to the Continent. The block claims that the inclusion of two UK plants in its contract means that the company is required to comply with these. However, AstraZeneca says there is no obligation to do so. The first details of the Australian deal surfaced on April 8, when the Sydney Morning Herald reported that 717,000 doses produced in the UK had been flown into the country by Britain. The first batch of 300,000 doses landed at Sydney Airport on February 28, with a further large shipment on a passenger plane to the Emirates in Mars. It came weeks after the European Commission approved cuts on exports of EU-produced vaccines. The second came after Brussels formally blocked a request from AstraZeneca to send 250,000 doses to Australia from Italy. AstraZeneca declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph. A Government spokesman said: “The production of vaccines is an international endeavor and the United Kingdom is proud to play a leading role in the global effort to develop and distribute Covid-19 vaccines.” The details of any commercial vaccine supply agreement between national governments and AstraZeneca are commercially sensitive and an issue for both parties. “

