Gurugram: Hospital seeks oxygen with folded arms to support six newborns in ICU | Gurgaon News







The hospital needed an urgent supply of oxygen to support six newborns. GURUGRAMI: With folded hands, I ask you to support us in these difficult times, read an SOS sent from a maternity hospital in Sector 15 on Saturday.The hospital needed an urgent supply of oxygen to support six newborns. In the letter, the Newborn and Child Care Hospital called on authorities to help them regulate at least six cylinders of oxygen, for fear of serious complications in the infants who were in its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). if there was no medical oxygen.

This will inform you that we have six babies in the NICU (two in the ventilator and four oxygen-supported CPAPs) and we are running out of oxygen, which will result in serious consequences for the babies. Our vendor has refused further oxygen support. We require at least six cylinders of oxygen a day. Kindly help us in buying them for the sake of babies and humanity, read the letter.

According to the hospital, they raised the alarm 10 hours ago, aware that the lack of oxygen was affecting hospitals across the NCR and any help from the administration and people in social media may take several hours.

I could not risk it. I had to take precautions to save these newborn babies. If I had waited until the last hour or two of supply, things would have turned catastrophic. I know many hospitals and people are struggling to fix even one oxygen cylinder. Therefore, I raised an alarm 10 hours ago, which also after all our vendors refused to help us, told TOI Dr. Sourojit Gupta, head of neonatology at Newborn Care and Child Care Hospital.

Only after the hospital took to social media to meet their demand did support begin to pour from all corners. By late evening, their oxygen demand was met.

The hospital said the district administration and police not only assisted them with Saturday requests but also assured them of ongoing support.

As the deputy commissioner helped the hospital refill its three cylinders, police assisted them with five cylinders. However, the hospital turned three cylinders stating that they did not want to equip them at a time when everyone is facing a crisis.

I got a call from a senior IPS officer and they offered five cylinders. We took two and returned three. We only needed five cylinders at the time and three were being refilled with the help of the deputy commissioner. So, we humbly asked the police to give the extra three cylinders to someone in great need. Both the police and the administration have ensured that they will ensure that our daily oxygen demand is met properly, Gupta added.

He added that the hospital would now issue a consent form stating that in the event of a lack of oxygen supply, parents should be prepared to take their babies to another hospital.

SOS for oxygen from hospitals are going to the administration every day.

In addition to dedicated Covid hospitals, several other nursing homes are also facing problems in operations due to uncertainty in oxygen supply.

