SINGAPORE – An 88-year-old woman from Singapore who was a patient at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) died of complications of Covid-19 on Saturday (May 1st).

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Saturday evening the woman, case 62573, had been held in Neighborhood 9D since April 14 and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 28.

She had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive heart failure, stroke and hyperlipidemia.

The National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has contacted her family.

Positive student tests

Separately, the Ministry of Education (MoE) said Edgefield High School will switch to home learning (HBL) next week after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (April 30th).

The 15-year-old was listed in the daily update of the MH virus as case 62690.

She developed a sore throat on April 28, and a runny nose and loss of smell the next day. She was reported ill while at school on April 29 and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner (GP) clinic, where she was tested for Covid-19.

Her test result came back positive the next day and she was taken to the National University Hospital by an ambulance. Her serological test result is pending.

The MoD said students, staff and outside vendors who had been in close contact with him would be placed in quarantine and the school premises would be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

All other students, staff and outside vendors will need to be cleaned up for coronavirus.

The MoD said the move to full HBL from May 4 to May 7 is because it will take time to complete and get the Covid-19 swab test results. May 3 is a school holiday.

The MoD encouraged all students and staff to continue practicing good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures.

Other local cases

There were six other community cases reported Saturday.

Case 62685 is a 19-year-old permanent resident studying at Singapore University of Management (SMU). The MoH said she attended classes virtually, in addition to a physical visit to the SMU on April 21st.

She arrived from India on 28 December and submitted her Home Stay (SHN) notice in a dedicated facility.

She was identified as a close contact of Case 58784 during their flight to Singapore and was quarantined from 29 December to 11 January.

She was tested negative on January 8, but was discovered when she took a swab before departure on April 28 for a trip. She was asymptomatic at the time and was brought to Changi General Hospital when her result came back positive the next day.

The MoH said her CT value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and her serological test result turned out positive, indicating that this is likely to be a past infection.

The MoH added: “It can remove minutes fragments of the RNA virus from a past infection which are no longer transmissible and infectious to others, but since we are unable to finally conclude when it was infected, we will to take all necessary public health actions as a precaution “.

The other case, 62686, is a 22-year-old Malaysian woman who works as a spa therapist at Spa 9 on Holland Drive.

She developed a runny nose on April 28 and sought medical treatment at a GP clinic, where she was tested for Covid-19.

Her test result came back positive the next day and her serological test result came back negative, indicating that it is likely to be an actual infection.

Case 62688 is a 50-year-old Permanent Resident who works as a manager at DIC Asia Pacific on Shenton Way but had only gone to work on April 26 and 27 in the last month.

She had been in Japan from March 13 to April 9 and served SHN after her return to Singapore in a dedicated facility until April 23. It came out negative on April 22nd.

However, she developed body aches on April 27 and fever the next day and sought medical treatment at a GP clinic on April 29, where she was tested. Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was sent to NCID.

Her serological test result has turned negative, indicating that it is likely to be an actual infection.

TTSH cluster

The last three community cases are related to the TTSH group.

Case 62680 is an 86-year-old woman from Singapore whose wife was held at TTSH Ward 9D from April 20 to 22.

She sought medical treatment for an unrelated condition at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on April 30 and was found to have a fever. She came out positive on the same day. Her serological test result is pending.

Case 62687 is a 70-year-old man from Singapore who was admitted to TTSH Ward 9D on 22 April.

He came out negative on 28th April while he was at TTSH as part of testing staff and patients who have been in the affected wards.

He was transferred to NCID the same day. Two days later, he developed fever and shortness of breath and was tested again. This time, his test result came back positive. His serology test result has turned negative.

Case 62697 is a 74-year-old woman from Singapore, who was held at TTSH Ward 9D from April 23rd to April 27th.

She was quarantined on April 29 and tested for Covid-19 the next day. Her test result came back positive on May 1 and she was taken to NCID. Her serological test result is pending.

There are 16 cases related to TTSHcluster, the largest of the nine active groups in Singapore.

Dormitory cases

Two cases have also been reported in dormitories.

The first, case 62691, is a 35-year-old Myanmar Work Permit holder who arrived in Singapore in January 2020.

He works as a stevedore at Pasir Panjang Terminal and Brani Terminal and lives at Pasir Panjang Residence on Harbor Drive.

It is asymptomatic and was discovered when tested on April 28 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT). His test result came back positive on the same day.

The worker had received his first dose of the vaccine on 14 January, and the second dose on 3 February.

– The second issue of the dormitory is Case 62684, a 23-year-old Indian Work Permit holder, who arrived in Singapore in December 2020.

He works as a stevedore at Pasir Panjang Terminal, and also lives at Pasir Panjang Residence.

It is asymptomatic and was discovered when tested on April 29 as part of active case detection following Case 62691.

He tested positive the next day, but his early tests by RRT – the last one on April 28 – were all negative. He received his first dose of the vaccine on January 30, and his second on February 22.

Imported cases

Twenty-five imported cases were also reported Saturday evening.

– Five are Singaporeans and four are Permanent Residents who had returned from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Britain and the United States.

– The other five are Holders of the Addiction Pass, who arrived from India and Nepal. Four are Work Pass holders from these two locations.

– Four others are foreign domestic workers who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines and are holders of work permits.

– Two are Short Term Visitors who arrived from the Philippines.

The latest case is a Special Pass holder who is a sea crew from India.

All imported cases were all already housed in SHN or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore and tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

This brings the total number of infected in Singapore to 61,213.

The number of new cases in the community increased from 11 last week to 37 cases last week.

The number of unrelated cases in the community has also increased from four cases a week ago to 10 cases over the past week.

With 14 cases discharged Saturday, 60,750 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 111 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 272 are recovering in community settings.

Singapore now has 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died from other causes.

