Eyes are on the sky as some suspended flights return to Regina International





As of May 1, Flair Airlines is again offering service to and from Regina, and the news has Regina Airport optimistic CEO James Bogusz feeling optimistic. "We hope that more planes will bring more passengers, which of course can mean that they will rent a car, park their car, buy a sandwich and all this really helps the airport," he said. Bogusz on Saturday morning, hours before the scheduled arrival. of a Flair Flight from Vancouver. "But what it really does is create more confidence for those who are traveling, perhaps now for essential purposes." Read more: Regina Airport to maintain its air traffic control tower: Nav Canada The low-cost airline suspended service to and from the Queen City after Christmas amid a pandemic and low demand, though they promised service would resume in the spring. Bogusz says for now, the carrier will be seen in the sky over Regina only on Saturdays and Tuesdays. They will offer direct flights to Vancouver and Toronto.

"As we look at the summer period, Flair, along with Air Canada and WestJet, are all taking many new risks in our market. "They are deploying planes and adding frequency to existing roads," he said. "This is showing me that there is a lot more optimism, most likely as a result of improvements and relaxations in the distribution of vaccines. We are seeing many of them especially in the United States. " Read more: Flair Airlines to resume service to Regina and Saskatoon comes spring Bogusz said that while air traffic volume averages about 10 percent of daily pre-pandemic levels in Canada, in the United States that number is about 60 percent. "I'm sure Canadian Airlines is looking at it and looking at positive markers. Hopefully we will start to see it recover here in the next few months, "he said, adding though he thinks it could still take up to three years before things return to normal on the track. "It simply came to our notice then. We know there are many closed travel requirements. After Canadians are told 'you can go and explore your country', I think this will create a lot of confidence for novice travelers who will tell their friends and family 'hey, that's for sure. You can get back on a plane. '" © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







