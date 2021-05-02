International
Gangster wanted Sube Singh arrested at IGI Airport
The Haryana Special Police Force (STF) on Saturday said it had arrested wanted gangster Sube Singh Gujjar, 32, from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi.
Gujjar is said to have once been the right-hand man of another Kaushal gangster. However, after a financial dispute, they split up and Gujjar allegedly started targeting Kaushals’s extortion rocket. He allegedly took over the Kaushals gang after he was arrested.
Gujjar was wanted in more than 100 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and extortion in Gurugram, Delhi and Rewari. Police had declared a reward of 7.60 cabbage for the information that led to Singhs arrest.
STF Deputy Inspector General Satheesh Balan said Gujjar was arrested after leaving the airport.
We have been observing it for the last many months. He was moving his hiding places from one place to another – in Chennai, Alwar in Rajasthan, Patna in Bihar and Visakhapatnam. Whe had been close to his arrest, but he avoided us. We learned that Gujjar would arrive from Goa and a team was sent to arrest him outside the airport, Balan said.
STF Inspector Varun Dhaiya said Gujjar had changed his appearance and lost weight making it difficult to identify him. It was a big challenge to catch him. We managed to chase him outside the airport and caught him before he got into a taxi. He was alone and had 3,000 over it, he said.
Sube was declared an offender declared by a district court in April 2018. The Singhs properties comprise two plots, one of 1.3 hectares in the village of Bar Gujjar near Manesar and another of 0.8 hectares in the Manesar industrial zone, both properties were auctioned but police did not find any buyers.
In 2019 and 2021, the district administration tried to auction properties twice.
Officials said Gujjar lived in Nepal for more than 18 months after fleeing Gurugram in 2016 and was directing operations from there. He is involved in more than 100 cases of extortion, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder and is mainly involved in collecting money from merchants, jewelers, sweet shop owners, bakery owners and prominent carriers and industrialists, who are afraid to complain to the police.
Police added that this month, Gujjar was planning to move to another location in Rajasthan but he was arrested.
Dahiya said Gujjar had relocated eight locations in Goa in the last five months since December 2021 and he never lived in any hotel as he found it difficult to secure a living. He was originally living in an apartment near northern Goa, where he lived for almost two months. Later, he moved to South Goa and Panjim. His wife also stayed him for a few months, but we still do not have to verify her whereabouts, he said.
Police said Gujjar did not even trust his friends with his whereabouts and never made it known to anyone except two of his associates who lived with him in Goa. He had last changed his location on Thursday to come to Delhi to raise money from his associates.
According to the police, there are numerous cases of murders, extortions, blackmails and threatening calls, made through international numbers, against Gujjar; he has more than 200 cases registered against him in Haryana.
Police said Gujjar used internet-based calls to secure his whereabouts. He used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to make extortionate and threatening calls. He was using virtual numbers, i.e., a number without a directly connected line, to make businessmen feel like they were receiving calls from outside India.
