Thousands march for International Workers’ Day in Montreal – Montreal

A coalition of thousands of core workers, union leaders and community organizations gathered at Parc Lafontaine on Saturday afternoon for International Workers’ Day.
They hope to raise awareness of important social issues highlighted by the current health crisis.
“We want better rights to health and safety at work and better compensation for people suffering from injuries and illnesses,” said march organizer Felix Lapan.
Lapan adds that today March was particularly significant not only because of the ongoing health crisis, but also because of changes to Bill-59, the Quebec Workplace Safety Act, which was introduced last month by the Minister of labor of Quebecs.
“It is a big step backwards for the rights of every worker. “Its a big step back for health and safety at work and its big step back for access to treatment for people who get injured, who get sick at work and they will have fewer rights,” he stressed.
Although every union has its demands, some say they feel completely forgotten. Especially those in the education sector.
“Teachers deserve to see their working conditions improve, but let ‘s not forget about all the people who take care of our children, before and after school,” said Loc Breton, president of the SEPB-Quebec union.
Trudeau says federal government is working with provinces to provide support for sick workers during pandemic
At the forefront of Saturday’s march were many of Montreal’s coasters, who are likely to return to work in the coming days. They have been on strike since April 26.
“We did what we had to do and the senate voted on the bill, so we have to get back to work,” said a tall man. “But people need to know that we were never keeping away non-essential items.”
On Friday, the senate voted to pass labor legislation that would force more than 1,000 workers to return to work in the port of Montreal.
But union leader Michel Murray says it is a disgrace and will have consequences for the employer.
“Women and men on the coast will come together more than ever instead of being the people of the enterprise,” he said.
In a statement, the Canadian Public Employees Union (CUPE) called Bill-C29 unconstitutional and says it violates the fundamental rights protected by the statue.
CUPE says it will challenge the law in court.
