Eight patients die in a private hospital due to lack of oxygen

Eight critical Covid-19 patients died at a private hospital in Sector 56 on Friday after the hospital ran out of oxygen. Relatives of the dead attacked doctors and hospital staff claiming negligence.

Doctors at Kirti Hospital, which has 50 beds for Covid patients, said those who died there were between 40 and 75 years old. On Saturday, the hospital asked the families of all the patients to take them elsewhere as it tried to find oxygen. In the evening, the hospital closed its operations.

Assistant Police Commissioner (Sadar) Aman Yadav said the violence at the hospital took place around 11pm, after which a team was sent to check on the situation. He said people had vandalized the hospital. We organized three oxygen cylinders with the help of the Red Cross and the municipal commissioner to save the lives of patients there, he said adding that 18 others were fixed soon.

Although doctors and hospital staff suffered injuries during the attack, no cases were reported against anyone, police said.

Doctors failed to provide proper treatment for my brother-in-law and he died due to a lack of oxygen supply, said a Delhi resident who requested anonymity.

The hospital said they had made a lot of efforts to provide oxygen.

As of (Friday) morning I was informing the Gurugram municipal corporation [MCG] commissioner (for the oxygen situation), but he ignored my messages and did not even answer my calls. I even informed the deputy commissioner but to no avail. I was praying and praying in front of all the officials to help, but no one reached out for a helping hand and we lost eight patients, said Dr Swati Rathore, director of Kriti Hospital.

Rathore said she had asked families to relocate their patients on Friday as they failed to get oxygen but there were no beds available anywhere. Their level of oxygen saturation had reached 65 [safe limit is >95%] and there was no other way to save them except by giving oxygen. We had sent our vehicles to replenish oxygen, but despite waiting for more than 12 hours we did not get a single cylinder. We need at least 60 oxygen cylinders a day, but we are barely getting 10, she said. My patients died and the administration has to take responsibility as they did not support us.

Yash Garg, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner, denied Rathore’s allegations. I was not aware of the oxygen status in the hospital nor did the interested doctors notify me. I received a message at 3 a.m. Saturday, after which I had sent 20 oxygen cylinders, he said.

Garg said he would launch an investigation into the incident.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh did not respond to calls or messages.

Nandkishore Deoli, whose brother-in-law was admitted to the hospital, said they were on their way to Dehradun to be admitted to a private hospital there. For the last four days we were in a panic as every day was a challenge to get oxygen. We survived because we had an oxygen cylinder and refilled it ourselves. There is no infrastructure and facilities for the patient, we could not leave him there to die, he said.