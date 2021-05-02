World War II veteran condemns freedom rallies against masks

Since the beginning of the pandemic, dozens, sometimes hundreds, of anti-camouflage have gathered in Saskatchewans major cities.

They meet at War Memorials, at Cenotaf in Regina and Vimy Ridge Memorial in Saskatoon.

A World War II veteran, whose father fought in World War I, said this is not appropriate.

Read more: Tickets issued to 11 key participants in the Saskatoon COVID-19 anti-mask rally

Bob Atkinson served in the Canadian 4th Armored Division as a firearm and radio operator in a Sherman tank. He was shot in the arm and leg and suffered phosphorus burns to the back of his head while fighting the Nazis in Germany.

He said masked men should not meet at the memorial because it is an honor for those who died in the service of their country.

The story goes down the ad

And he said those holding freedom rallies should not have freedom as their slogan.

Where these people get their reasoning for not wanting to wear a mask, I have no idea, he said.

It makes no sense to me.

He called the recent children’s anti-mask event particularly alarming. He said he was worried about his grandchildren (his children are in their 60s and vaccinated).

He told Global News that the COVID-19 pandemic reminds him of the fight against tyranny because the world is back in crisis and again united against a common threat.

The virus is our enemy, there is no doubt about it, he said.

Read more: 100 people take part in the children’s carnival against masks in Saskatoon

He compared grim opinion to the early years, 1941, 42, when the Third Reich and Japanese armies were advancing across the globe.

Atkinson told Global News that he sees the same determination he saw in healthcare workers in the 1940s – fighting on the front lines against the virus.

And this time, the key to victory is easy to see.

The story goes down the ad

With enough people being vaccinated and enough people following the rules, we can beat that too, he said.

He said the sense of duty that owned the country meant that everyone worked together, whether they wanted to or not.

You had to follow orders, he said.

Trends A nursing home in Toronto left isolation rooms empty as COVID-19 spread to crowded floors, killing 81

A positive COVID-19 test allows travelers to stay in the hotel: CBSA officer

You do not ask and say well, I do not like to do it,

He told Global News that he was registered because he needed to, but still felt a deep sense of duty.

Read more: The parent from Saskatoon says she is more afraid of anti-masking than COVID-19

One historian said it was the same sense of responsibility towards others and allies that motivated those who died in battle and for which the meeting place against the masked men in Saskatoon has been named.

These people had an extraordinary ability to understand need, leaving a farm, leaving a job to go and serve their country, said Ted Barris.

Canada was forged into the fire that was the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The Canadians succeeded where other Allied armies had failed, but at a cost of about 10,000 casualties.

Before the battle, Barris said, Canadians described and thought of themselves as subjects of the British Commonwealth.

The story goes down the ad

Afterwards, they were proudly Canadian.

The Canadians from the east were to my right, the Canadians from the West were to my left. It was Canada taking the back! he said, recalling a passage from the diary of a reporter turned soldier.

This is the first time someone has identified that it was Canada taking Ridge, not a colonial army.

He described the group as volunteers from the ranks of Canada, as farmers, workers, students, young people in their 20s who left their homes to fight, like Gavin McDonald from Craik, Saskatchewan.

Read more: Ontario Long-Term Care Report Shows Lessons From COVID-19 Pandemic Cannot Be Forgotten: Experts

He acknowledged that the task at hand was the task at hand, and he took responsibility from the middle of Saskatchewan going to Europe.

Barris said McDonald was a diver, a shocking role. The referents dug tunnels under the trenches to approach their enemies. They dug forward, in tightly closed spaces and with the limited technology available in World War I, but relied on mathematics to design their course and determine their position.

In addition to the courage and sense of duty that McDonald displayed, Barris noted another feature so vital in the trenches ’compassion for others.

The story goes down the ad

Now the battle is going on, Barris showed, and suddenly one of his crew members broke down and broke down due to a mental breakdown.

And Gavin McDonald recognizes him and wraps his arms around him, recognizing his team responsibility and leading him to safety.

Read more: A nursing home in Toronto left isolation rooms empty as COVID-19 spread to crowded floors, killing 81

The historian told Global News victory at Vimy Ridge would also not have been possible without science. He explained how Colonel Andrew McNaughton, of Moosomin, used sound plot and flashing stain and math to triangulate the location of opposing artillery.

75 percent of German weapons were gone because McNaughton used science to defeat the enemy, Barris said.

This, combined with the creeping burst, where the infantry followed a little behind a moving fire wave, was vital to the success of the Canadians.

All of these traits are probably best seen in the example of Grace McPherson, from Vancouver.

Despite having a driver’s license in an era when many women did not oppose the Canadian and British Red Cross. She raised the money to reserve herself and won her position with the ambulance troops at Vimy Ridge.

The story goes down the ad

Grace McPherson did not have to go to war, and yet she sought the position of being an ambulance driver, won that role and then practiced the most advanced medicine available, Barris said.