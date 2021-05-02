Wealthy Indians are either paying exorbitant sums to book tickets to the US or bumping into charter flights





As the pandemic rages across the country and cases continue to rise amid an acute shortage of oxygen and hospital beds, wealthy Indians either pay exorbitant sums for crash flight tickets for charter flights. According to a report by the Times of India, with the US set to restrict the entry of the non-US majority currently in India from May 4, one-way fares for flights to the western country from cities such as Mumbai and Delhi have shot up. Meanwhile, with restrictions on travel to London and Dubai and no seats left on non-stop flights between India and the US, the clash over charter flights has begun. The cheapest fare available for travel from Delhi to New York on the same day started at Rs 7, for a flight via Tokyo and beyond. . Meanwhile, the super-rich Indians had raised about ,000 100,000 to plan private jets to fly them to the UK before the red list of Indian passengers starts on 23 April. Analysis of data from Times London showed that at least eight private jets flew to Britain from India in the 24 hours before the new travel ban could take effect at 4am on 23 April. Travel from India to the UK is on average nine hours long In fact, one of the planes with a 13-seater Bombardier Global 6000 from Mumbai landed at Londons Luton Airport just 45 minutes ahead of schedule, while three other flights arrived missing. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has lifted 47 oxygen containers from outside with a total capacity of 830 metric tons while the Public Defense Sector (DPSU) is procuring 28 oxygen plants and other medical equipment worth $ 40 billion to help authorities. civil in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. These details emerged at a video conference chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday where he reviewed the efforts of the armed forces, DPSUs and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in India to fight the pandemic. Elected Mind Election Results SOLUTIONS: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry LIVE Blogs: West Bengal Tamil Nadu | Kerala | asama

