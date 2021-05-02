Singapore: 88-year-old woman dies from coronavirus, the first since March 13





An 88-year-old woman died of complications related to COVID-19 at a Singapore hospital, the first in more than a month, according to media reports. The last COVID-19 death in Singapore was reported on March 13, when a 61-year-old died of complications due to infection. With her death, the coronavirus fatality rate rose to 31 in Singapore, which reported 34 new infections on Saturday. The woman was admitted to the 9D Ward of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on April 14 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on April 28. The woman had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive heart failure, stroke and hyperlipidemia, the Health Ministry said here on Saturday evening. Eight other patients from the 9D ward of the hospital had also contracted COVID-19. A patient from Ward 9C tested positive for the virus. Two doctors, a health care assistant practitioner and a hospital cleaner also contracted the infection. The hospital currently has 1,100 patients and 4,500 staff members, all of whom will be tested, TTSH CEO Eugene Soh said on Friday. Close case contacts, including patients, visitors and staff, who have been to the affected wards have been placed in quarantine. Visitors are not allowed in the hospital, except on a case-by-case basis for patients who are seriously ill. Among the new cases announced Saturday is a 19-year-old permanent resident studying at Singapore University of Management (SMU). She had arrived from India on 28 December. She has attended classes virtually, in addition to a visit to the university on April 21st. She was identified as a close contact of another case during their flight to Singapore and was placed in quarantine from December 29 to January 11. She tested negative for the infection on January 8th. The infection was discovered when she did a pre-departure test on April 28 for a trip. She was asymptomatic at the time and was brought to Changi General Hospital. Her test report came out positive the next day, according to a report by The Straits Times. Meanwhile, a school will switch to home learning (HBL) next week after a 15-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Singapore has so far reported 61,179 cases, 60,765 of which have been cured and discharged from hospital.

