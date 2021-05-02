Pakistan to cut international flights by 80% to curb COVID-19

NEW DELHI: A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus that is taking place in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.

Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the virus from spreading. Millions of mostly unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ruling Party leaders Bharatiya Janata and opposition politicians.

Tens of thousands of farmers, meanwhile, continued to camp on the edge of New Delhi protesting changes to Modis’s agricultural policy.

The second most populous country in the world is now trying to contain a second wave of infections much more serious than its first last year, which some scientists say is accelerating from the new variant and another variant of first discovered in Britain. India reported 386,452 new cases on Friday, a global record.

Rising infections are India’s biggest crisis since Modi took office in 2014. It remains to be seen how his treatment could politically affect Modi or his party. The next general election will take place in 2024. Voting in the most recent local elections was completed largely before the rate of new infection growth became apparent.

The warning for the new variant in early March was issued by the Indian Genetic Consortium SARS-CoV-2, or INSACOG. It was forwarded to a senior official who reports directly to the prime minister, according to one of the scientists, the director of a research center in northern India who spoke on condition of anonymity. Reuters could not determine whether INSACOG’s findings were passed on to Modi himself.

Modis’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

INSACOG was created as a forum of scientific advisers by the government in late December specifically to discover genomic variants of the coronavirus that could threaten public health. INSACOG brings together 10 national laboratories capable of studying virus variants.

INSACOG researchers first discovered B.1.617, now known as the Indian variant of the virus, that in February, Ajay Parida, director of the State Institute of Life Sciences and a member of INSACOG, told.

INSACOG shared its findings with health ministries at the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) before March 10, warning that infections could rise rapidly in parts of the country, the director of the North India Research Center told Reuters. The findings were then passed on to the Indian health ministry, the person said. The Ministry of Health did not respond to requests for comment.

Around that date, INSACOG began preparing a draft press release for the health ministry. A version of this draft, seen by Reuters, set the forum findings: the new Indian variant had two significant mutations in the part of the virus that joins human cells, and it was tracked in 15% to 20% of samples from Maharashtra, State worst affected by India.

The draft statement said the mutations, dubbed E484Q and L452R, were quite troubling. He said there is evidence of E484Q mutant viruses escaping highly neutralizing antibodies in cultures and there is evidence that the L452R mutation was responsible for increased transmissibility and immune escape.

In other words, it basically meant that transformed versions of the virus could more easily enter a human cell and oppose a person’s immune response to it.

The ministry made the revelations public about two weeks later, on March 24, when it issued a statement to the media that did not include the words high concern. The statement only said that more problematic variants required the following measures that were already underway testing and quarantine. Testing since then has doubled to 1.9 million tests per day.

Asked why the government no longer responded forcefully to the findings, for example by restricting large gatherings, Shahid Jameel, chairman of INSACOG’s scientific advisory group, said he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they decided policy.

The policy should be based on evidence and not the other way around, he told Reuters. I am concerned that science was not taken into account to run politics. But I know where my jurisdiction stops. While scientists provide evidence, policymaking is the job of government.

The director of the North India Research Center told Reuters that the draft media release was sent to the country’s oldest bureaucrat, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reports directly to the prime minister. Reuters was unable to find out if Modi or his office had been informed of the findings. Gauba did not respond to a request for comment.

The government took no steps to prevent meetings that could speed up the spread of the new variant, as new infections quadrupled from April 1 from a month ago.

Modi, some of his top lieutenants and dozens of other politicians, including opposition figures, held rallies across the country for local elections throughout March and through April.

The government also allowed the Kumbh Mela religious festival for weeks, attended by millions of Hindus, to continue from mid-March. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of farmers were allowed to stay stationed on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to protest against the new agricultural laws.

To be sure, some scholars say the increase was much greater than expected and the obstacle cannot be relied on for political leadership alone. There is no point in blaming the government, Saumitra Das, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, which is part of INSACOG, told Reuters.

REGULAR MEASURES T NOT ND TRMARRURA

INSACOG reports to the National Center for Disease Control in New Delhi. NCDC Director Sujeet Kumar Singh recently told a private online rally that strict blocking measures were needed in early April, according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.

The exact time, in our opinion, was 15 days ago, Singh said at the April 19 meeting, referring to the need for stricter blocking measures.

Singh did not say during the meeting whether he warned the government directly about the need for action at the time. Singh declined to comment to Reuters.

Singh told the April 19 meeting that he had recently conveyed the urgency of the matter to government officials.

Wassht stressed very, very clearly that if drastic measures are not taken now, it will be too late to prevent the mortality we will see, Singh said, referring to a meeting that took place on April 18th. He did not identify which government officials were present at the meeting or describe their seniority.

Singh said some government officials at the meeting were concerned that medium-sized cities might see law and order problems running out of essential medical supplies such as oxygen, a scenario that has already begun to play out in parts of India.

The need for urgent action was also expressed a week ago by the National Task Force for COVID-19, a group of 21 experts and government officials set up last April to provide scientific and technical guidance to the health ministry on the pandemic. It is run by VK Paul, chief coronavirus consultant at Modis.

The group had a discussion on April 15 and unanimously agreed that the situation is serious and that we should not hesitate in imposing blockades, said a scientist who attended.

Paul was present at the discussion, according to the scientist. Reuters could not determine whether Paul broadcast the ending to Modi’s groups. Paul did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Two days after Singhs warned April 18 to government officials, Modi addressed the nation on April 20, arguing against the blockades. He said the blockade should be the last resort in fighting the virus. India’s two-month national blockade a year ago laid off millions of people and devastated the economy.

We must save the country from blockages. I would also urge states to use blockades as a last resort, Modi said. We should try our best to avoid blockages and focus on micro-control areas, he said, referring to small, localized blockages set up by authorities to control explosions.

The governments of the states of India have a wide breadth in setting health policy for their regions, and some have acted independently in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra, the country’s second most populous state, which includes Mumbai, imposed tough restrictions such as closing offices and shops in early April after hospitals ran out of beds, oxygen and medicine. He imposed a full blockade on April 14th.

TICKET TIME BOMB

The Indian variant has now reached at least 17 countries including Britain, Switzerland and Iran, prompting some governments to close their borders to people traveling from India.

The World Health Organization has not declared the mutant of India a variant of concern, as it has done for the variants first discovered in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. But the WHO said on April 27 that its early modeling, based on genome ranking, suggested that B.1.617 had a higher growth rate than other variants circulating in India.

The UK variant, called B.1.1.7, was also discovered in India by January, including in the northern state of Punjab, a major epicenter for farmers’ protests, Anurag Agrawal, a senior scientist at INSACOG.

The NCDC and several INSACOG laboratories determined that a massive increase in cases in Punjab was caused by the UK variant, according to a statement issued by the Punjab state government on March 23rd.

Punjab imposed a blockade from March 23rd. But thousands of farmers from the state remained in protest camps on the outskirts of Delhi, many moving back and forth between the two countries before the restrictions began.

It was a time bomb, said Agrawal, who is director of the Institute of Integrated Genomics and Biology, who has studied several examples from the Punjab. It was a matter of an explosion and public meetings are a big problem in a pandemic time. And B.1.1.7 is a really bad variant in terms of potential spread.

By April 7, more than two weeks after the Punjabs announced the UK variant, coronavirus cases began to rise sharply in Delhi. Within days, hospital beds, critical care facilities, and medical oxygen supply were running low in the city. In some hospitals, patients died by shortness of breath before being treated. City crematoria were filled with lifeless bodies.

Delhi is now suffering one of the worst infection rates in the country, with more than three in every 10 positive tests for the virus.

India as a whole has reported more than 300,000 infections a day for the last nine days, the worst range anywhere in the world since the pandemic began. Deaths have also risen, with a total of more than 200,000 this week.

Agrawal and two other senior government scientists told Reuters that federal health authorities and local Delhi officials should have been better prepared after seeing what the variants in Maharashtra and Punjab had done. Reuters could not determine what specific warnings were issued to anyone about preparing for a major increase.

We are in a very serious situation, said Shanta Dutta, a medical research scientist at the National State Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease. People listen to politicians more than scientists.

Rakesh Mishra, director of the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, which is part of INSACOG, said the country’s scientific community was desperate.

We could have done better, our science could have been given more importance, he told Reuters. What we noticed in any small way, it should have been used better.