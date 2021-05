Act on Chinese Incursion in the West Sea PH – Manila Bulletin

The group of fishermen Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) has submitted three requests asking the United Nations (UN) to act in connection with the ongoing incursion of Chinese vessels into the Western Philippine Sea. Chinese ships were spotted at Julian Felipe Reef within the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone on March 27, 2021. (Courtesy of the National Task Force for the Western Philippine Sea) In their petitions, Pamalakaya called on the UN to declare the China Coast Guard Law invalid and called for the demilitarization of the South China Sea. The group also urged the UN to look at the impacts of the Chinese incursion on Filipino fishermen’s livelihoods and internal food security. With China’s growing aggression and militarization in the Western Philippine Sea through the passage of the Coast Guard Act, we humbly appeal for your intervention by openly denouncing and declaring the law invalid, the group said. Passed in late January, the controversial law authorizes Chinese Coast Guard to open fire on foreign ships entering the Chinese-claimed maritime territories in the South China Sea. Pamalakaya noted China for its continued disregard for international court rulings declaring Beijing invalid over almost the entire South China Sea. Our petitions meet the very principles of the arbitration award against China, Fernando Hicap, Pamalakaya’s national chairman said in a statement on Sunday, May 2nd. These include the immediate withdrawal of Chinese personnel to our territorial waters, respect for the rights of our fishermen and the demilitarization of our traditional fishing areas, he added. The petitions, which were formally filed on April 30, were signed by five Pamalakaya officials and one official from the Agham-UP Diliman science advocacy group. The petitions were addressed to UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres. Fernando noted that their call is in the context of upholding the fundamental food and livelihood rights of our fishermen, who are direct victims, and for the peaceful, diplomatic and non-military resolution of Chinese aggression and plunder. The group noted that they decided to take a diplomatic measure by submitting petitions to the UN due to the lack of concrete and decisive action by the Duterte government. Filipino fishermen are tired of Mr. Duterte compromising our sovereignty on behalf of foreign loans and now, vaccines, Hicap said. The group of fishermen said they were waiting for the received copy of the petitions to take it to the Chinese Consulate along with a protest.



WRITE THE DAILY BULLETIN CLICK HERE NS SIGNATURE



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos