WARREN – A deputy sheriff of Trumbull County used the beach area in Mosquito Lake State Park to help him become a world martial arts champion.

Vice John Barhoover, a graduate of Lakeview High School and Hiram College, took first place in the traditional beach poomsae category at the fourth annual Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Online Sports Poomsae Open 2021. Poomsae is a taekwondo term meaning a defined pattern of defense and- attack movements.

For half a decade, Barhoover, an Air Force veteran who had settled in Iraq, trained under masters Justin Taylor of Canfield and Darrin Warren of Fowler, who once had a martial arts school in Champion. Barhoover said the taekwondo experience has “It definitely helped him” in his work as a deputy.

“Any kind of martial arts or martial arts is a training,” Tha Barhoover. “It helps with cardio, balance and patience. My only wish is to have found this sport earlier in life. ”

As an MP, Barhoover, 35, has worked building security in various venues including courtrooms for the past several years. He is now assigned to the Civilian Division at the Center for Family Affairs and Services on North Park Avenue.

Barhoover said he submitted the video for a prestigious international competition in April held by former Denmark lady and her sister, master Lisa Lents and master Edina Lents.

“The loans are both large at Kukkiwon (the world headquarters of Taekwondo and the governing body) in South Korea,” Tha Barhoover.

He said this is the second time he has medals in this competition. Last year, he won a bronze medal in the traditional poomsae format.

This time, he won gold in traditional beach poomsae and a silver medal in creative poomsae. Barhoover is also a national back-to-back champion, taking gold medals at the AAU national taekwondo tournament in 2020 and 2021, winning a total of eight medals.

Barhoover said he thanks his wife Michelle for his support in his ongoing martial arts journey. He said his biggest goal in martial arts now is to master his own “Dojang” (Palester).

“When I retire I hope to guide children as well as veterans with disabilities,” he said. “Being a veteran myself, I see a huge advantage in bringing this art form to the area for our younger generation of veterinarians.”

Barhoover said the sport of martial arts can be learned at its own pace.

“That would be perfect for any veteran of any age,” he said.

Barhoover said he started racing with Taylor three years ago at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic in Columbus.

“This is where I won two gold medals in sparring and poomsae,” Tha Barhoover.

Warren, a Fowler resident who has coached Barhoover for five years, said the MP has always been one of his most dedicated students.

“John wanted to learn the whole story about taekwondo, and he strives for excellence,” Warren said of the new world champion. “He started with me and followed me to master Taylor school.”

Taylor, who owns the Junior Taekwondo School on US Route 224 at the Boardman Center and lives in Canfield, said Barhoover’s progress and enthusiasm in martial arts has been “epic.”

“It’s really useful to see someone put themselves there. I think he beat competitors from Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Japan. I think it’s very nice because you know Korea is where taekwondo started. I am very proud of him. “ Thalor.

He said that because of COVID-19, Barhoover had to submit his video doing martial arts on a beach.

“So masters Darrin Warren and John went to the beach on Lake Mosquito to get the videos,” Thalor. “It was something our local beach beat those exotic places”

Warren said the conditions on the beach were a bit cool but “Definitely worth it.”

Having learned his lessons well from his great masters, Barhoover said he is in love with teaching the younger generations.

“I really like teaching kids and watching them develop and compete in the sport,” he said. Tha Barhoover.