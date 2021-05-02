International
Bengaluru school children breathe polluted air, the study shows
Up to two million school children in Bengaluru are exposed to dangerous air pollution during their school day, risking asthma, allergic rhinitis and other chronic health impacts, according to a report produced by the Global Climate and Health Alliance ( GCHA) and the Alliance for Health and the Environment (SH HENDET) The report was released by the Healthy Air Coalition, Bengaluru, last week.
The Healthy Air Coalition brings together various actors such as health researchers, cardiologists, and public health institutions and patients to collaborate on air monitoring initiatives, to share information on air pollution and health. , build the capacity of health control professionals
Report Child protection from Bengaluru: Time to act for fresh air around schools reviewed air quality data recorded near 270 schools for 14 months, from June 2019 to July 2020. He found that 70,000 children attending these schools are breathing polluted air throughout the year. Air quality is particularly poor during the seven months of October to April and during school leaving hours (3 – 5 pm) on a regular school day.
The study used data from an independent monitoring network set up at 27 key locations in 18 Bengaluru districts by the Healthy Air Coalition, including some of the busiest city streets, including Brigade Road – one of the main districts of city bazaars – and on Jayachamarajendra Street (aka JC Road) the town hall site, and Corporation Circle. The study also examined the technology center of Bengaluru Electronic City, as well as the congested road in Bannerghatta.
Read more: Traffic cops, children worst hit by air pollution in Bengalurus
Why Bengaluru?
While air pollution is a national problem, it is often in the spotlight in the capital Delhi. It is often overlooked by the public as well as politics in southern cities like Bengaluru. or report released in 2020 studied the health and economic impacts of air pollution in Indian cities by estimating the deaths attributed to and regulated lives for disability.
In principle he tried to estimate the production lost due to the premature deaths of those who might have been alive if not for air pollution. According to this study, Karnataka lost USD 568 million from air pollution in 2019. With the rapid growth and rapid urbanization of Bengaluru, air pollution has also accelerated due to major traffic jams, construction, waste incineration and the fall of green spaces, making it a hot zone of air pollution.
Read more: Delhi: Super commission sails as air pollution becomes deadly
Why Children?
Children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution due to their growing bodies, ineffective nasal filtering ability and an underdeveloped immune system. The effects of air pollution in children can be acute as well as long-term and can appear over several years in the form of asthma, allergic rhinitis along with other respiratory and neurological conditions. This is a particular concern for children belonging to less affluent families or living in areas with low socio-economic status as their exposure to traffic is higher. These children also experience higher asthma rates.
Findings of the Report
Air quality measurements for Brigade Road (12 schools) and JC Road (10 schools) found average PM2.5 values (during school hours) of 40 ug / m3 and 37 ug / m3, respectively, while Corporation Circle (8 schools) matur 29 ug / m3. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers daily concentrations of PM2.5 particles above 25 ug / m3 to be harmful to health.
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set a standard of 12 ug / m3 as the annual average, while the Indian clean air standard is 40 ug / m3 for the year. In comparison, average concentrations in Bengaluru during June 2019 – July 2020 reached 40.7 ug / m3, well above the WHO annual guidelines and US EPA standards, and slightly higher than the Indian standard of fresh air. Between October and April, air quality was particularly poor and for December 2019 and January 2020, the Prime Minister’s values were well above the Indian national daily standard of clean air.
Jayanagar was found to have abnormally disproportionate values of PM2.5 during school hours. Other areas with weak PM2.5 values according to EPA standards were MS Ramaiah City Layout, Gottigere, HSR Layout, JC Road, Koramangala, Bellandur, Brigade road, and Mathikere.
The study speculates that the poor air quality is not due to the traffic of vehicles going to school as it compared air quality on weekdays versus weekends when there is no school traffic. There was no significant change, meaning that other sources of pollution such as general vehicle traffic and construction work may contribute to air pollution more significantly.
Recommendations for School Leadership and Parent Organizations
The report recommends raising awareness, encouraging alternative modes of transportation such as collecting cars, shifting to arrival and departure times, and investing in better classroom ventilation. School greenery should be encouraged and parent organizations should consider forming clean air groups and work with existing initiatives to improve the school environment, the report says.
“Children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful health effects of air pollution, but they have no control over the environments in which they live, learn and play. We have a duty to protect children from airborne toxins because they cannot protect themselves. Doing so requires political will, a multi-sectoral commitment to improving air quality and sustainable cooperation towards inclusive solutions. It also calls for better monitoring of levels and sources of air pollution, to inform efforts to minimize child exposure.
Dr. Linda Arnold, Director, IPA LEAD: Leadership Program in Child Health &
Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, who contributed to the report
Part of this study was conducted after the nationwide blockade was imposed in 2020, which means that values are also an underestimation, the report warns. Bengalureans have an urgent problem on their hands that requires immediate policy, civic and health initiatives.
