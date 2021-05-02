Canadian Vaccine Certificate Faces Science and Privacy Barriers: Officials – National

The Canadian government is talking to international partners about developing COVID-19 vaccination certificate systems that may one day help facilitate travel across international borders, but Ottawa bureaucrats, as well as some politicians, wonder if such a system is the best way to continue.

“We are working on it on a scientific basis and we will have more to announce when we have to announce it,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday. “Right now we are focused on getting through this pandemic and we are prepared to come back again in response. “

The lack of enthusiasm in federal government circles to develop vaccination certificates is matched by the World Health Organization which argued in a letter he published in February that “national authorities and transport operators should not present COVID-19 vaccination test requirements for international travel as a condition of departure or entry, given that there are still critical unknowns about the effectiveness of vaccination in reducing transmission . “

Trudeau himself, along with the numerous political and bureaucratic staff interviewed for this story, believe there is little appetite among voters to ease border restrictions any time soon. Indeed, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford last week called on the Trudeau government to tighten the border, and Trudeau responded by promising to work with Ontario to suspend visits to that province by any international students.

The UK government has decided to start issuing so-called vaccine passports to its citizens starting this month.

















There are no deadlines set for Canada to develop such a document. Officials in several Canadian government departments are contributing to early discussions about a vaccination certificate, although it appears that the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) is the main department on file at the moment.

“We are actively seeking how to support the development of a way to confirm border vaccination,” agency president Iain Stewart told lawmakers in Standing Committee of the House of Commons for Health Friday

One of the first obstacles to removing any vaccine certification system is the current state of vaccine science. For example, as Canada’s chief health official, Dr. Theresa Tam earlier this week, scientists did not conclusively prove that people who are vaccinated will no longer be contagious and carry the disease. Until this issue is resolved, a vaccination certificate would be less useful.

There is currently insufficient data on some of the vaccines, Tam said. The data is looking pretty good in the direction that vaccines probably protect against transmission reduction – the extent to which they do it is an evolving scientific study, but I think they can reduce transmission. I think it looks like that. But we do not have data on all vaccines. ”

There is also a problem with booster shots and how long each different vaccine provides protection for travelers. This, too, is a hot topic among scientists and vaccine manufacturers themselves. And, as Tamam told MPs in the health committee on Friday, it is still unclear whether the formulation for the stimulants will be the same formulation as the original dose. Until scientists reach an agreement on those issues, it would make it difficult to know for how long a vaccination certificate would be valid, or when a holder of such a certificate would have to renew it.

Deputy Chief of Public Health, Dr. Howard Njoo, told reporters this week that another important question for the Canadian government to address when it comes to vaccination certificates is which vaccines it will recognize in such a document. Canada has four approved vaccines but has not approved, for example, the Sputnik vaccine developed by Russia. Similarly, the United States has not approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has already reached hundreds of thousands of Canadians.

Then there are the ethical and privacy concerns associated with the federal government entering regular provincial health databases to obtain individual Canadian vaccine records so that they can be included in a federal travel document.

Canada and the provinces are developing a data system called Vaccine Connect which could be part of the infrastructure to support a federal vaccination certificate, Stewart said Friday.

Protesters march in London, UK, on ​​April 24, 2021 against vaccine passports, face masks and blockages. The UK Government aims to provide official vaccination evidence for millions of British holidaymakers this summer starting on 17 May.

(Photo by May James / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)



Finally, numerous sources in various government departments tasked with contributing to the discussion of the vaccine certificate question whether a vaccine certification system, if found to be working, would be the best system to regulate travelers. international. Those individuals say a more likely system to protect Canadians from contagious travelers would be a strong system of rapid testing at border crossings and reliance on national vaccination programs, along with different rules for different regions and countries. .

“I think it ‘s an interaction between getting our vaccines and getting really high vaccine rates so that we have potentially coming people who have been vaccinated, posing not only less risk to themselves, but for each other as well, Tam said. “So this is another concept we’re trying to work on.”

Trudeau noted that many Canadians will already be familiar with the concept of displaying vaccination evidence for travel to several countries. Some African and South American countries, for example, ban entry for anyone who cannot produce a yellow card called the International Vaccination or Prophylaxis Certificate (ICVP) as proof of yellow fever vaccination.

As was the case before the pandemic, vaccination certificates are part of international travel to certain regions and are of course expected when it comes to this pandemic and coronavirus, Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday. “The way we support it in line with partners and allies around the world is something we are working on now to coordinate.”

But despite some requests to some federal departments, no official was able to provide much detail about any discussions Canada is having with other international partners, when those discussions have occurred or will occur further, or who is participates in them.

Stewart, president of PHAC, told lawmakers in the Municipal Health Committee on Friday that Canada’s representative to the World Health Organization was monitoring discussions there about setting standards for a vaccine certificate.

That said, sources in the Canadian aviation and tourism industry have taken it into account to interview European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave last week for him New York Times in which she indicated that EU member states would be willing to accept American tourists who could show evidence of vaccination. Those Canadian industry sources say the discovery should prompt Ottawa and the provinces to develop a protocol that Canada can use to accept inbound travelers and one that Canadians can use to travel abroad.

