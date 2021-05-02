International
Poor, unemployed and hardworking South Africans are the first of the mind
Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organized by the union in Braamfontein on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – President of the African National Congress Cyril Ramaphosa has called on workers to continue to lead the fight against COVID-19 and participate in the Sisonke vaccination machine.
In his May 1 statement, Ramaphosa said poor, unemployed and working-class South Africa were the main minds.
He spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers Day union-organized celebrations in Braamfontein on Saturday.
Ramaphosa also paid tribute to front line workers as the country continues to fight the virus.
South African workers have sacrificed a lot and have been severely affected by this pandemic in terms of income loss, with their families or livelihoods negatively affected.
South African workers have sacrificed a lot and have been severely affected by the pandemic in terms of income loss with their livelihood being negatively impacted.
Chairman of the ANC @CyrilRamaphosa delivers the Message of Solidarity #COSATUMDita #Workers Day pic.twitter.com/0W6SQYc0FL
– African National Congress (@MYANC) May 1, 2021
Ramaphosa also spoke of unity in the African National Congress, urging workers to ensure that the alliance is renewed for the sake of unity in the already divided party.
We, as in the past, will work together not only to develop a manifesto, but we will work together to select those who should become candidates.
In this #Workers Day we celebrate the workers of our country, who work to keep the country functioning properly … on this day we greet you.
Chairman of the ANC @CyrilRamaphosa delivers the Message of Solidarity #COSATUMDita pic.twitter.com/ZWqMTeqJ78
– African National Congress (@MYANC) May 1, 2021
SACP Secretary General Blade Nzimande also spoke at the event calling on the government to resolve the wage stalemate with public sector unions.
Message of Solidarity sent by the Secretary General of SACP Cde @DrBladeNzimande @_COSATU #COSATUMDita#Workers Day pic.twitter.com/xnJYnTNrqt
– African National Congress (@MYANC) May 1, 2021
Download the Witness’s News app on your own iOS or Android equipment
This article first appeared on EWN: Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working South Africans are the main minds
Copyright:
Source:
More from Local
More from Politics
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]