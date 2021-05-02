Congress, government spar on foreign SOS oxygen missions at IYC

A war of words erupted between the government and Congress on Sunday involving two foreign missions in Delhi over the supply of oxygen cylinders by the Youth Congress to these embassies for Covid patients.

The Youth Congress said they supplied oxygen cylinders to the New Zealand and Philippine missions after receiving requests from these embassies.

The controversy erupted after Youth Congress volunteers secured oxygen cylinders at the Philippine mission Saturday night.

President of Indian Youth Congress BV Srinivas told Indian Express that one of his volunteers Manu Dixit – got a call from someone on behalf of the Philippine embassy for cylinders and they supplied it.

Update – The New Zealand High Commission opened the embassy gates and accepted the cylinders. Also, they thanked #SOSIYC team for this prompt relief as the patient inside the embassy was seriously ill. https://t.co/BzGwj0wm0q pic.twitter.com/vu6TUhD1r8 Srinivas BV (srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

When contacted, Dixit said I received a call from someone regarding the Philippine Embassy from Mumbai last night, saying the embassy in Delhi needed canisters immediately. I asked that person to share the contacts. They shared the name. It was Tomes Valerio. We approached him. He said there are two patients at the Embassy who need oxygen. They asked for ten small cylinders. We have no small cylinders. We adjusted for two jumbo cylinders

We went to the Embassy with the cylinders… they accepted the cylinders… we explained the operation of the cylinders,., He told Indian Express.

After Srinivas tweeted visuals of Youth Congress workers at the Philippine Embassy in cylinders, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter As I thank @ IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I was surprised that the youth wing of the opposition party is pursuing SOS calls from foreign embassies. Are you sleeping MEA @DrSJaishankar?

Foreign Minister S Jaishankars’s response came Sunday. MEA is controlled by the Embassy of the Philippines. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. It is clear for a free publicity from you know who. Giving cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is just awful. Jairamji, MEA never sleeps; our people know all over the world. MEA also never falsifies; we know who does it.

The Youth Congress said it was disappointing that the Foreign Minister issued such a tweet saying he was satisfied with the unwanted supply of cylinders. We are not delivery boys… who received a shipment order and entered the Embassy. We received a request and helped … we are not doing politics here, Manu said.

To the political contribution was added a tweet from the New Zealand High Commission in Delhi asking for help from Srinivas and the Youth Congress for an oxygen cylinder.

Menjehere. Please share further details in DM, Srinivas replied.

When Youth Congress workers arrived at the Embassy with canisters, after which Srinivas wrote on Twitter We arrived at the New Zealand High Commission with oxygen canisters. Please open the gates and save a soul in time.

The New Zealand mission, meanwhile, deleted the tweet and issued another tweet: We are trying all resources to fix the oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has been misinterpreted, which we regret.

Srinivas later posted a video clip of Youth Congress workers entering the High Commission with a cylinder with a tweet The New Zealand High Commission opened the embassy gates and accepted the cylinders. They also thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as the patient inside the embassy was seriously ill.

This is not the time for politics. If we receive a request… we are trying to arrange and give…, he told Indian Express.

In response to questions regarding the medical requirements of the High Commissions of Embassies / Embassies in India, the Official Spokesperson said:

“The Chief of Protocol and the Heads of Divisions are in constant contact with all the High Commissions / Embassies and the MEA is responding to their medical requests, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their treatment in the hospital. Given the pandemic situation, everyone is asked not to accumulate essential supplies, including oxygen.