Charges begin for deadly repression at a religious festival in Israel





The grim situation was accompanied by a heated public debate and accusations about the behavior of top public officials, as well as Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities, from which most of the dead and wounded come.

Early Sunday morning, officials from the Institute of Forensic Medicine said all the bodies had been identified, with all but one of the bodies transferred to the family for burial. The final body is expected to come out in the following hours.

Tensions have been high in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods with some angry people that the process had not been completed before the start of Shabbat, which meant they had to wait over a day to bury their loved ones.

Police reported that dozens of ultra-Orthodox men had blocked a main street in Jerusalem and set fire to rubbish in a protest late Saturday evening. Politically, most of the initial blame for the mountain top disaster has shifted to Public Safety Minister Amir Ohana, whose ministry includes responsibility for the police. Ohana, a member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and one of the prime minister’s most loyal allies, made a appearance at the festival just hours before the crackdown. He went on Facebook Saturday night to praise the police officers involved and said he accepted responsibility for what happened, but not guilt. “I’m responsible, but responsibility does not mean guilt. This year ‘s holiday took place like every year, for hundreds of years, even before the State of Israel was created. At the time of the catastrophe there were fewer people standing on the mountain than “In normal years, much less. This catastrophe happened this year, but it could have happened every other year,” he wrote at the end of a long post. Eyewitness accounts suggest the incident – on Mount Meron in the north of the country – occurred as a dense crowd of people tried to leave one of the festival’s main venues down a narrow, steep path. People started sliding on the floor and falling to the ground, with those standing behind them falling on them causing crushing and drowning, witnesses said. An official with knowledge of the fatality list told CNN that they expected the death toll to include five U.S. citizens. Two Canadians were also killed in the fighting, according to a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. More than 100 people were injured, according to the Ministry of Health. The four remained in a serious condition in hospital as of Saturday evening. The feelings of the Minister of Public Safety Ohana echoed in part the comments opened the day before by Shlomo Levi, the former head of the regional council Merom HaGalil, where the annual religious festival takes place. He told Israel’s Channel 13 News that the mountain was “a time bomb for years” and continued, “I knew this was going to happen, and I even issued an order to close the place. But the police could not enforce it, and the public security minister was under pressure [to keep it open]” The festival is estimated to have attracted around 100,000 people this year, making it the largest public gathering since Israel began emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. A much smaller event was held last year, but in some years up to 400,000 people have participated, according to informed estimates, to sing, dance and light fires at the burial site of second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai . Levi told Channel 13 News that he blamed mainly Hassidic sect leaders attending the Lag B’Omer festival, along with their political representatives in government, for running what he described as “a mafia” controlling the country. of the festival. “This mountain is strange. It is supposed to be pure and religious when in fact it is corrupt in the full sense of the word,” he said. Haaretz journalist Anshel Pfeffer, in an article published Friday, also focused on the power exercised by ultra-Orthodox politicians in Israel, comparing the lack of government control over the Meron Mountain site with the failure to implement limitations of coronavirus blockade among ultra-orthodox communities. “In Israel, there are places that are beyond police jurisdiction, autonomy where the state does not even try to assert its sovereignty. Rabbi Shimon’s tomb is an autonomy, like the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak,” he wrote. In a growing indication that the tolerance that many Israelis feel shown towards ultra-Orthodox may slip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has spoken out about the abuse they said its female soldiers took while participating in rescue efforts, and festival site recovery. In a strongly worded statement, the IDF said, “At the beginning of the Internal Front Command’s relief operation at the grave complex on Mount Meron, some of those present began verbally and physically harming IDF women fighters, who were in their way to evacuate the wounded.The force continued its mission by ignoring the abusive behavior.The IDF takes the incident very seriously and condemns any violence, physical or verbal, against its female and male soldiers. Defense Secretary Benny Gantz, himself the former chief of staff, wrote on Twitter his support for the IDF statement. Two of Israel’s oldest politicians, Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, visited Mount Meron on Friday to express their condolences and vow that such a catastrophe should never happen again. Both men were mistreated by the ultra-Orthodox still present in the country, many blaming the police for the fatal blow. “They closed the barricades until people could not breathe and they died,” a Bennett man shouted. In the comments tweeted Friday morning, the leader of the largest ultra-Orthodox party in the Knesset, Aryeh Deri from Shas, wrote, “The heart is torn … our dance is back in mourning. I urge the public to pray and to knock down the doors of heaven for the healing of the wounded, to support and strengthen the families who have lost their loved ones … God wipe a tear from every face. Amen. “ Neither Deri nor his counterpart in the other ultra-Orthodox party represented in parliament, Moshe Gafney of United Torah Judaism, have addressed any claim of responsibility. Both men are absolutely key to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ongoing efforts to form a new government following the endless March elections.

