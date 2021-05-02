The ECP conveys concerns about EVM to the government





ISLAMABAD:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has informed the government about its reservations on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in future general polls. At a meeting held on Saturday, the commission requested information on EVMs produced by science and technology. The electorate also proposed the use of EVMs in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls on an basis. Sources said the science and technology ministry had not informed the ECP of its EVMs. The commission raised the question of what would be the alternative if EVM ceased to operate during the elections as did the RTS system in the 2018 polls. Advances in technology could lead to complications in reusing machinery once used . The Commission also noted the issues of EVM production cost and their maintenance and repair after use. He questioned who would build the EVM and how safe they would be from hackers. READ EVM response just to ask for election credibility: Prime Minister Imran Meeting participants were informed that Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland and other countries had returned to the ballot papers after their failed experiment with electronic voting machines. It was further noted that the experiment of using EVM during the by-elections in a Lahore constituency had been unsuccessful. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that EVMs were the only response to regaining the credibility of the elections in the country. He again invited opposition parties to sit down with the government and “choose from the available EVM models”. At a recent press conference, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government wanted to move forward with electoral reforms by political consensus and the prime minister had written a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly to engage the opposition on the issue.







