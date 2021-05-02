As press freedom continues to struggle in Kenya, alternatives keep hope alive

As we mark World Press Freedom Day 2021, let us remember that 2020 was a terrible year for the press in many parts of the world.

Two matin rankings World Press Freedom Index 2021 AND African Media Barometer Publications show that journalists globally continued to face numerous challenges. These included threats, physical or cyberbullying, surveillance, disappearances, threats, arbitrary arrests, assaults and lack of access to public facilities, authorities or data.

Reporters Without Borders reported that 50 journalists from around the world died while on duty. Their deaths were linked to investigative stories about corruption, misuse of public funds, organized crime and coverage of protests.

These attacks on press freedom occurred within the COVID-19 pandemic, which added to existing problems.





In Kenya, the first COVID-19 issue was announced in March 2020. Since then approx 600 journalists have been retrained. Many have endured wage cuts, and others long delays in payroll.

A September 2020 report published by Article 19, a human rights organization that promotes freedom of expression, indicated that at least 48 journalists had been attacked or banned from doing their work during the pandemic.

Various reports and rankings measure the degree of freedom available to traditional journalists working in established media. They show that major media houses have been hit hardest by these challenges.

This has opened up space for other media workers to report news and create content. There is a group of citizens, activists, experts and freelance journalists who have become an alternative source of reliable and useful information.

In these difficult times, this is good refreshing news.

This year the theme is World Press Freedom Day Information as a Public Good provides an opportunity to assess this wider range of items.

Digital technologies

Digital technologies have provided relatively free and accessible platforms that citizens and activists have used to share ideas and present the views and perspectives of marginalized or non-elite communities. These platforms include WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and blog websites.





Although Kenya ranks 102 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, there has been a display of voices in the digital space that are speaking the truth about power without much of the documented restrictions faced by ordinary journalists.

However, audiences take on the burden of assessing the reliability of information that does not necessarily go through traditional verification processes.

Scientists are streaming chat programs on YouTube to analyze and deconstruct the political landscape without being limited to strict governmental or official sources. Activists are using social media to Fight the Inefficient Electricity Supplier in Kenya |

Academics are taking advantage of new media platforms to learn, debate and interact with academic and non-academic audiences.

And activists have create online databases to monitor Kenyan lawmakers, track official documents, and monitor parliamentary procedures and records.

Satirists, parodists and cartoonists have not been left behind. They are using digital media to share animations and cartoons that hold leaders accountable. They also encourage citizens to participate in governance issues. And environmental and civil society organizations are using the global reach of websites to promote green energy locally.

Many of these voices do not aspire to be as objective as the traditional press. They often have an agenda. Some of their agendas include fighting impunity or corruption, exposing injustice to the poor and marginalized, promoting a deeper citizen engagement in governance, and building political understanding.

Despite being non-bankruptcy-driven by the agenda, they are dismantling the notion of traditional television, newspapers and mass media radio as the main or only sources of information that is in the public interest.

Unique challenge

Young voices may not be included in journalism rankings, but they also face their own particular challenges to their freedom of speech and expression.

Their voices and views are muffled or limited through legislation, disinformation and censorship campaigns, internet shutdowns, new tax regimes, and the content and limitations of revenue generation by social media companies.





Thus, despite the emergence of new voices in the digital space, Kenya is nowhere near an ideal situation when it comes to press freedom.

Towards more freedom

In general, the mainstream press should be able to operate independently, sustain itself financially, and share information about society’s service.

Its normative role, widely supported to serve the public good – is often interfered with by severe political and economic systems that limit the independence of media houses and individual journalists. This is bad damage for the citizens.

The ranking helps to show the range of challenges that deny Kenyans quality and impure information from traditional collectors and news breakers.

But alternative voices also give hope that no matter what tactics are used to stifle, restrict, restrict or censor information, credible information that serves the public good may once again find its way to those who matter most: citizens.