A 15-year-old girl in France can decide if she wants to have sex, but she should not be allowed to choose if she wants to wear a headscarf.

On March 30, the French senate voted in favor of adding an amendment to the so-called Islamic separatist bill that would effectively ban girls under the age of 18 from wearing the hijab in public.

While the law says it would ban visible religious clothing which implies a lower status for women compared to men, it is clear that the real target is Muslim girls.

If passed and made law, it will also mean that mothers with hijab will not be allowed to accompany their children on school trips. Schoolgirls wearing headscarves will be excluded from participating in sports, and wearing burkini (modest swimwear) in public swimming pools and beaches will also be banned. This would deport thousands of French Muslim women and girls even further away from the wider society.

The possible ban prompted the hashtag # HandsOffMyHijab, with athletes, celebrities and influential people going to social media to share their anger and frustration with the French government.

The bill is part of French President Emmanuel Macrons promising to strike political Islam on the eve of the horrific beheading of school teacher Samuel Paty by an extremist in October.

Islamophobia: The political line of Macron life

In reality, however, this is desperate Macron’s offer to win votes ahead of next year’s presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic, protests against police violence, contested education system reforms, and the 2018 Yellow Vest protest movement against economic inequality have significantly damaged Macrons popularity.

Ratings of Macrons disapproval stand at almost 60 percent and far-right leader Marine Le Pen is ahead in the 2022 election polls.

In response, Macron has joined a rope of political salvation that has long resonated in French society: the threat of visible Islam.

In 2004, the French government banned all signs of religious belief including Jewish yarmulkes and Sikh turbans. However, the main target of the bans was the hijab. Until 2010, face masks were illegal, with the French state arguing that face masks were incompatible and a threat to French values.

Making French Muslims invisible

France’s bans on face masks and headscarves have nothing to do with their incompatibility with the French way of life and it all has to do with the reluctance of states to include prominent Muslims in French national identity.

Macron changed the name of the Islamic separatist bill to Strengthen Respect for the Republic’s Values. Re-branded as a bill to promote French republican values, it has gained more support in the French political institution.

But France is arming its republican values ​​to exclude and control nearly six million of its Muslim citizens. In addition to the hijab, the separatism bill also targets home schooling, charitable donations and online hate speech. It also establishes new administrative procedures to temporarily close religious institutions.

Along with the separatism bill, the Macrons administration is also proposing a comprehensive security bill that would further protect police from surveillance and accountability, giving authorities unprecedented powers to shut down organizations and groups.

Following the beheading of Patys, the Macrons government arbitrarily disbanded the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) which defends the human and legal rights of French victims of Islamophobia.

Progressive academics studying racism and colonialism have been the targets of an Islamo-leftist campaign backed by higher education minister Frederique Vidal. The Islamo-Left is an attractive slander to anyone who exposes and fights Islamophobia and racism in France.

It is no longer the question of Does France have a problem with its Muslim population? This is a statement: France has a problem with its Muslim population and Islamophobia targeting Muslims today has also allowed France to become a further authoritarian state, if not a police state, says French human rights and civil liberties activist. Yasser Louati.

Macros Islam of France

Emmanuel Macron is demanding the rights to get involved in clerical and religious matters and for him to decide what Muslims can be and not be, say and say, do and not do, Louati says.

In October, Macron spoke of an Islam in crisis and the need to restructure Islam. He has repeatedly called for the creation of an Islam of the Enlightenment without specifying what it is.

Macron has now described what his enlightened Islam would look like.

In January, Macron introduced the Charter of Imams a set of principles that would define a French Islam implemented by state-approved preachers and imams. The French government will be designated as the body that defines the framework of Islam in France.

According to the Charter, imams must acknowledge that state racism does not exist in France. The Charter states that denunciations of so-called state racism constitute slander and aggravate both anti-Muslim hatred and hatred of France.

Macron wants French Muslim leaders to deny that Islamophobia exists in France, yet a recent study found that 42 percent of French Muslims have faced discrimination because of their religion. Sixty percent of women who wear headscarves share the same experience. Over 59 percent of cases of discrimination in public services are against Muslims.

The charter also prohibits mosques from engaging in political discourse about foreign conflicts. Discussions about political injustices in Palestine or Myanmar, or criticisms of French foreign policy are considered extremist.

For a country that calls for tacit (secularism), Macron has not been shy about state involvement in shaping Islam in France.

Despite a Muslim presence that can be traced back over a century, French Muslims have been consistently excluded from the French nation and are considered a threat to republics identity, security and values. But it is Islamophobia sanctioned by the French state that is the biggest threat to freedom, egalitarianism and brotherhood, not a 15-year-old girl who chooses to wear a headscarf.

Side-bar: Lacit and Religion

Lacit is the French term for secularism. Article 1 of the French law of 1905 on the separation of church and state ensures freedom of conscience and the free exercise of religion.

The state has not only a duty to guarantee freedom of religion, but also a duty to refrain from interfering in religion.

According to French-Egyptian author and activist Marwan Muhammad, the lacite has evolved from a liberal framework for religious freedom to a neo-secular one – an instrument for demonizing and excluding any religious visibility (with a deliberate focus on Muslim communities).

The introduction of the Imam Charter by Emmanuel Macrons has raised fears of state control over Islam and violates the silent law.

* Suraya Dadoo is a freelance writer. Find it on Twitter: @Suraya_Dadoo

** The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of IOL and Independent Media.