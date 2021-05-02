Gas bombs, police patrols as N. Ireland celebrates its 100th year

M BNGJER: Two weeks before the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland, black smoke from a raging roadblock exploded in Belfast skies, signaling the deep divisions that overshadow the provinces centennial monument.

As hooded youths tossed the masonry, weary riot police spilled out of rusty armored Land Rovers to form ranks.

All parties know their roles in this famous piece of street theater, which provides the backdrop to the 100 years of the divided British province.

Riot scenes returned last month to the streets of Northern Ireland, the former battlefield of The Troubles, where anger is raging over Brexit and other tectonic political shifts.

At least 88 officers have been injured in clashes coming from loyal pro-UK enclaves, angered by a post-Brexit protocol they think is taking them away from the UK.

All generations are angry and irritated by what is happening, said David McNarry, of the Loyal Communities Council (LCC).

This damn protocol is a European invention (to) remove my Britishism, he told AFP in the center of Belfast, a heavy trace of emotion in his voice.

– Opposite communities –

Violence is centered on the interface – where loyal and pro-Irish nationalist areas rise up against each other.

The high walls of peace divide the communities, traversing the Belfast landscape, a reminder of the divisions that remain even after the end of Troubles in 1998.

The latest violence saw loyal youths facing police who were blocking their advance towards a barrier gate.

In the early evening of April 19, the teenagers covered their faces and tried to throw bricks and stones.

A mother pushing a stroller pulled him off the road as a small gang accused a Land Rover police officer, climbing into the hood, looking for a wing mirror and pulling the handles of the closed door.

Police on the front line remained inside their vehicles – their windshields and sirens covered in the work of the metal grid that offered the worst of the rubbish.

Early in the evening, a key pressed by an unprecedented hand slammed shut the gates on the walls of peace, completely sealing the quarters away from each other.

A convoy of police vehicles pulled from a side road, parking in the lineup to block the road to the gates.

Riot police ranks holding batons and shields extinguish the worst of the violence, at least overnight.

The riots came in the wake of clashes earlier this month when units of water cannons and dogs fought a leading battle with gangs throwing petrol bombs and fireworks.

Faithful and nationalistic youth faced a night of violence that rocked the UK and drove out of the area through the doors of peace burned and stripped.

A teddy bear is hanging from the gates with a hopeful handwritten dedication: Peace for the future of our children.

– The siege mentality –

Against this background, it is hard to imagine a happy birthday for Northern Ireland.

Unionists and nationalists vehemently disagree with the region’s legitimacy, both dispute its future, and both feel besieged.

On the nationalist Bombay street, a whole range of houses with terraces built in the shadow of the wall of peace have pet animals.

Looking out the rear windows, residents see a sloping metal fence created to stop rocks and bottles hitting their homes.

The British government has promised that the events around the anniversary on Monday will be sensitive to all traditions.

But when both parties live a bunker existence, there is little chance of a joint celebration.

That will not happen here, said a resident on the nationalist side of the peace wall.

(Their tradition) is the only one that matters, not ours, she said, making gestures to her trade union counterparts who feel very much alike. AFP