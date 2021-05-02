As supplies of COVID-19 vaccines grow across the country, most provinces and territories have released details on who can expect to receive a stroke in the coming weeks.

The military commander who handles the logistics for Canada’s vaccine distribution program says enough vaccine will be delivered to give a first dose before Canada Day to any adult who wants one.

Major General Dany Fortin says this if the provinces follow the advice to delay the second doses by up to four months.

He also warns that it depends on the lack of production delays again.

Health Canada envisions a total of 36.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India by June 30th.

Provinces initially suspended giving AstraZeneca photos to people under the age of 55 based on the advice of an advisory committee, but their recommendation was changed on April 23 to reflect that shooting is safe for anyone aged 30 and over.

However, the provinces have not yet moved the threshold so little.

There are approximately 31 million Canadians over the age of 16 and no vaccine is approved for anyone under the age of 16.

Here is a list of inoculation plans across Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Residents between the ages of 55 and 64 have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

People 65 and older, indigenous adults, people considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” and rotation workers, truck drivers and flight crew have access to Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

—

New Scotland

Residents aged 55 can now book an appointment for a Pfizer of Moderna vaccine.

The province has also expanded access to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for residents aged 40 to 54 years.

—

Prince Edward Island

People in the province aged 40 to 59 can now book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

People 16 years and older who have some basic medical conditions, the pregnant woman and their family members can also get a vaccine.

—

New Brunswick

People over the age of 60 can start booking vaccination appointments.

Individuals 40 years and older with three or more selected chronic health conditions are also eligible.

Officials said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to people aged 40 to 54 by 30 April.

—

Quebec

Quebecers aged 50 to 59 can now book appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Christian Dube has said all adult Quebecers will be able to make a vaccination appointment by mid-May and receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June.

Over the next two weeks, appointments will open rapidly for Quebecers in descending order of age dropping by five years every two or three days until May 14, when they will be available to people aged 18 to 24 .

Quebec has also expanded the availability of AstraZeneca for people aged 45 years. Pregnant women can start booking vaccination appointments on April 28th.

—

Ontario

The province will send half of its vaccine supply for the first two weeks of May to the 114 zip codes identified as hotspots, an increase from the 25 percent allocation those areas currently receive.

The move follows a recommendation from provincial science advisers to allocate shots based on transmission rate instead of age group to reduce hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.

The government said it would turn to a per capita distribution for vaccines in the week of May 17th.

Ontario is also working to lower age acceptance for the vaccine throughout May, saying those 50 and older can book shots at mass vaccination clinics starting next week. If the supply holds, the province expects to make those 18 and older eligible for a mass shooting at the province in the week of May 24th.

In the hotspots, the province said those aged 18 and over will be able to stockpile vaccines in massive locations starting Monday.

Vaccine acceptance will also open Monday for those at high risk for health conditions, such as overweight, developmental disabilities and treatments that require immunosuppression. A group of employees who cannot work from home, including food production workers and care workers also become eligible.

—

Manitoba

Manitoba is using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for First Nations people aged 30 and over and others aged 50 and over. These are available through several channels, including so-called supersets in larger communities. Health officials plan to continue lowering the minimum age, little by little, over the coming months.

All police officers and front-line firefighters, regardless of age, also qualify. All adults who are pregnant, receiving disability services in the community or working in a healthcare setting, including outpatient clinics and the province’s vaccine store, can also make an appointment

The province is also allowing anyone 40 years of age and older to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and medical clinics, subject to availability. People 30-39 years old can get a stroke if they have some basic health conditions such as chronic liver failure or severe overweight.

The province is also vaccinating all adults in high-risk areas, including the north of the province and the main areas of Winnipeg and Brandon.

Approximately 37 percent of the adult population in Manitoba has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

—

Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has opened reservations for residents ages 40 and up. The minimum age for people living in the Far North is 30 years old.

All workers identified as priority also have the right to shoot. Additional staff include police, firefighters, public health inspectors, teachers, and teaching staff working with students.

The province previously expanded the vaccine distribution plan to people in the most vulnerable groups to include all pregnant women and 16 and 17 year olds who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable.

Saskatchewan also lowered the age at which people can get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 by 55 years.

There are machine and walking vaccination clinics in communities throughout the province.

—

Alberta

Another group of 650,000 Albanians qualified to book meetings on 30 April.

The last two groups in Phase 2 include vulnerable and supportive Albertans, workers in places with potential for major explosions, Albertans aged 50 and over, and all First Nations people, Inuit and Metis aged 35 years and older.

It also includes front-line police officers and provincial sheriffs who interact with residents in shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers, border security personnel and firefighters.

Albertans born in 2009 or earlier with high-risk health conditions are eligible for the shots.

Healthcare workers can still book appointments: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, their office staff, laboratory workers, students practicing in clinical areas, as well as health workers in First Nations reserves and Metis settlements.

Previously, shots were available to first-line health workers, staff and residents in supportive living environments.

For the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the province has reduced the minimum age to 40 from 55 years. For those living in the hotspots of Banff and Lake Louise as well as the Regional Wood Buffalo Commune, the age for AstraZeneca is 30 years old.

The Moderna vaccine is also available to Indigenous people in Buffalo wood from the age of 30 years.

More than 250 pharmacies are offering immunizations. Ten medical clinics across the province are also providing photographs as part of a pilot project, which could be expanded this month.

About 15,000 workers at 136 meat-packing factories across the province can take shots at local clinics, pharmacies and health clinics.

Alberta has said it is extending the time between the first and second dose to four months. But some cancer patients are able to book a second dose 21 to 28 days after the first.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro has said the province expects to offer all 18 Albanians and over a first dose by the end of June.

—

British Columbia

The province has lowered the age of eligibility for people to register for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health says all adults over the age of 18 are now eligible to register for vaccines through the province’s Get Vaccined program.

Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, message or phone call telling them they are eligible and can book their vaccination appointment using that code.

Health authorities are also targeting so-called hot communities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 with dedicated clinics, which the provincial government says is using its “limited” supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

BC has lowered the age for those eligible to take the AstraZeneca stroke to 30, starting with those in “hot spot” communities and adding meetings at pharmacies as supplies improve.

Firefighters, police and paramedics, meanwhile, are being vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines along with staff at schools and childcare centers.

The province says more than 1.78 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered, with nearly 40 per cent of qualified people receiving their first dose. More than 90,000 people have taken both shots.

—

Nunavut

Nunavut has opened vaccines for anyone 18 years of age and older.

He is also offering shots to rotation workers coming from Southern Canada.

The territory had waited to complete the deployment of the first and second dose vaccines by the end of April.

—

Northwestern territories

The Northwest Territories are also providing the vaccine to those 18 and older and had waited to complete its distribution by the end of April.

In the same way it offers shots to rotation workers and mining workers coming from Southern Canada.

—

Yukon

More than 48,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the Yukon.

More than 70 percent of Yukon residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 53 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated.

Health officials say this means they can reduce operating hours at the Whitehorse vaccine clinic.

Deputy Health Minister Stephen Samis says they will reduce surgeries and focus some efforts on other vaccines, including pre-kindergarten vaccines and routine pediatric vaccines.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 2, 2021.