The High Zulu Kingdom calls for a special meeting to discuss important issues

Nongoma – As the inheritance crisis within the Zulu royal house deepens, one of the elderly princesses in the royal court has called a special emergency meeting to discuss important issues.
Wheelchair-bound Princess Thembi Ndlovu (nee Zulu), a sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini is heard in a flowing voice telling other members of the royal family that the fact that they are all inside Nongoma to mourn for the death of the Regent Queen, the Dlamini-Zulu Mantfomb offers them an opportunity to meet.
The voice note was apparently sent to some elected officials Saturday morning, but he ended up sitting on the lap of the other royal faction backing the late Dlamini-Zulu and his heir, the American-educated Prince Misuzulu, 47.
As the royal house is grieving, the princess told them that on Sunday they had to go out to their room and go to the Khangela palace which is located along the road between Nongoma and Pongola to mourn the Dlamini-Zuma crossing.
From there they would have their meeting and the agenda should not be announced to anyone.
Please come out in numbers as previously planned, tomorrow let’s meet at Khangela (palace) to mourn. After that, in the margins, we will then meet and discuss issues to move us forward. I pray with Ndabas (Zulu kings) to inform others, there are some important issues we need to address during this time and this is the right time as we are all here (in Nongoma) after the misery in Khangelamankengane (Khangela country) ). In this regard, please be prepared and prepare your mind for it, says the princess in the voice note.
Attempts to contact Prince Mbonisi, an old king who has always been on the princess’ side since mid-March this year when their faction first showed her face, failed as his phone rang without answering.
The latest meeting comes as the Zulu monarch is thrown into turmoil after it emerged late Saturday that the late king’s first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, whom he married in 1969, has gone on trial to challenge the entire inheritance plan and will that left all powers with the late Dlamini-Zulu (they are not related as Sibongile is a Dlamini from Nongoma while Dlamini-Zulu is from the monarch of Eswatini).
Basically, Dlamini wants all the traditional king marriages that followed after her marriage to be annulled and to give her royal power as the only legally recognized woman.
