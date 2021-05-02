Orthodox Christians mark Easter under the borders of the virus

Orthodox Christians are marking Easter in celebrations largely softened due to coronavirus restrictions, with prayers that the pandemic will end soon.

In Jerusalem, on the eve of Easter, believers flocked to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, packing the venerable place where they believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected for the ceremony of the Holy Fire.

Admission to the church was restricted to those who had been fully vaccinated.

Israel has lifted most of the restrictions, including wearing masks in public, following a world-leading vaccination machine.

In normal years, Orthodox Easter attracts tens of thousands of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, but this year air travel from abroad is still limited due to the pandemic.

In Russia, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia led a divine Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral, attended by President Vladimir Putin.

“This Easter is special and its special nature lies in the hope that the pollution of the pandemic will pass and, leaving us with a number of important lessons, will ultimately abandon us forever,” Kirill told the TV channel. Russia-24.

Many countries are restricting normal Orthodox Easter celebrations, as last year most of the world lived in confinement.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the orthodox Christians of the world based in Istanbul, has conducted various Easter celebrations over the weekend with limited participation, as Turkey is under a strict blockade.

In Greece, the government maintained pandemic restrictions in the country during the Easter holiday as it prepared to resume tourist services next week. Many church services were held outdoors, and those inside required social distancing and masked clothing.

In Lebanon, a curfew was in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and churches were allowed to hold Easter Mass and prayers at only 30 percent capacity.

In Egypt, home to some 10 million Coptic Christians, churches were told to limit attendance to 25 percent or less.

In the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria and all of Africa prayed for the joy of Christ’s resurrection to “remove all the clouds of the pandemic and restore the smile on your face, the optimism in our eyes.

In Serbia, which has a fairly high rate of 50 doses of vaccine administered per 100 people, believers are expected to attend church services.

The RFE / RL Balkan Service reported concerns that churches could continue a tradition of sharing communion from a common spoon.

Last year, the 90-year-old Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej died of COVID-19 a month after leading a service for Metropolitan Amfilohije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, who also died of the virus.

Reported by AP, RFE / RL Balkan Service, Orthodox Times, and TASS