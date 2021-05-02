We need to be careful in easing covid restrictions during the ‘last round’, says Dominic Raab





Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has warned a cautious approach to easing restrictions is still needed during the recent round against the coronavirus. He told Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday: I know people want to go a little faster, but actually feeling justified when taking steady steps out of the block is the smartest way to do it. We were very close now to really turn the corner and I think we still have to be careful to go as I said we do not want to see the lost profits and sacrifices that have been made. By June 21st, almost all social restrictions will be removed, so there is only a little more time to go, but the right thing is for us to do it in a careful way. I think we just have to make sure that on the last lap, if you like, we are careful not to lose the gains we have made. He also said all the different contingencies are being looked at when asked about a reported plan to deliver vaccines to high school students as early as September. He told Sky he would not speculate on what he would do beyond the existing roadmap, but added: You are right that you were looking at all the different contingencies to make sure that easing restrictions, getting back to normal, can done in a safe and secure way. Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said it was very welcome that the Government was exploring ways to make it easier for people to return to normalcy sooner. When asked at Sophy Ridge on Sunday if Labor supported plans to allow people who have come in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus not to quarantine if they do daily tests, she said: We are certainly very eager to see it easier for people to continue their normal lives, especially because we have long had concerns about the economic impact of quarantine arrangements on people. However, she said Labor wanted plans to pursue science and to ensure that any new measures taken did not reveal the progress made so far. Ms. Nandy added: “This is one of the reasons we meet with Sage scientists regularly, to make sure they are strong and that we are not taking steps to unlock what people want to see, which people desperately need.” , which will reveal the amazing progress that has been made through national vaccination efforts. There is light at the end of the tunnel, I think we can all see it, we can feel it, but we are not there yet.







