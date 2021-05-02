The lack of vaccine in India will last for months, warns the largest producer

The chief executive of India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, has warned that shock shortages will continue for months after the government of Narendra Modi failed to prepare for a second devastating wave of the coronavirus.

Adar Poonawalla told the Financial Times that the severe shortage of vaccines will continue until July, when production is expected to increase from about 60 to 70 million a month to 100 million.

“This is a very sad and very disappointing situation in India,” said Poonawalla, whose company is making the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and has been accused of supplying the vast majority of the country’s doses.

“We only have one manufacturer who is currently making 90 per cent of Indian demand now, which is the Serum Institute, and it will definitely not be enough,” he added.

India has vaccinated less than 2 per cent of its population, with many states reporting being out of doses, forcing them to postpone plans on Saturday to expand the inoculation campaign to all ages 18 or older.

The country reported a record 400,000 new cases Sunday and local government in New Delhi extended the blockade of the capital region while a second wave of Covid-19 destroys hospitals and causes acute shortages of essential supplies.

“This thing overwhelmed us and no one could have predicted in January or February that we would have such an increase,” Poonawalla said. “Everyone really felt that India had begun to turn the tide of the pandemic.”

Adar Poonawalla: ‘I have been victimized very unfairly and unjustly’ © Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg



He said the Serum Institute had been misused by politicians and critics for vaccine shortages, stressing that the government, not the company, was responsible for the policies.

“I have been victimized very unfairly and mistakenly,” he said, adding that he had not increased capacity before because “there were no orders, we did not think we had to do more than 1 billion doses a year.”

New Delhi ordered 21 million vaccines from the Serum Institute by the end of February but gave no indication of when it would buy more. An additional 110 million doses were ordered in March when infections began to increase steeply.

The government last month lent to the company to help it convert a production line to make more vaccines.

“We have just done this now to address the ridiculous lack that the nation has, and obviously now the world,” Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla spoke to the Financial Times from London, where he joined his wife and children shortly before the UK imposed a ban on flights from India. He told the Times of London that he had left the country in part because of unspecified “threats” from senior politicians and unnamed business figures seeking access to vaccines. The Indian government last week gave Poonawalla added security.

Poonawalla later wrote on Twitter that he would return to India in the following days.

The Serum Institute has been sued by foreign governments for failing to award trade contracts after India froze vaccine exports in March. Poonawalla said the company had begun “reimbursing” governments that had placed pre-orders but did not identify the sites. “But I think if we don’t see a big change in two, three months, then I think we’re going to have some trouble.”

Prime Minister Modi has been accused of complacency and domestic policy priority over the health crisis after allowing mass election rallies and Kumbh Mela, a Hindu religious festival that attracts millions of people, despite infections growing significantly.

Experts say the government also failed to invest in production capacity or provide sufficient doses of previously vaccinated pandemics.

The government last month launched an incentive to secure more blows from overseas suppliers to deal with the shortage. He gave emergency approval for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and said he would do the same for those approved in the US, UK, Europe or Japan.

However, local manufacturers who have collaborated with Sputnik V say they are months away from its unveiling in the country.