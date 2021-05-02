Brazil pulls out of the virus threshold as the death toll is 400,000

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – For most of this month, intensive care units across Brazil were close to capacity amid a tightening of COVID-19 patients, and the sedatives needed to intubate patients were reduced. The nation’s largest cemetery had so many corpses to bury that the cemetery worked for hours at sunset.

But Brazil has backed down – at least for now – as funeral and hospital services no longer face collapse. He has ceased to be the global epicenter of the virus after the number of his deaths receded and he was caught by India’s hypertension. Experts warn, however, the situation remains precarious and care is guaranteed.

The number of states with ICU capacity over 90 percent has dropped to 10, from 17 a month ago, according to data from the state medical research institute Fiocruz. And overnight burials at Vila Formosa and three other cemeteries in Sao Paulo were suspended Thursday, after two weeks of falling deaths.

That comes as cold comfort in a country where about 2,500 people died every day over the past week, more than tripling the number in Brazil to the U.S. surpassed the grim moment of the 400,000 deaths confirmed Thursday – a number considered by experts to be a subpart, in part because the lack of testing meant that many cases were overlooked, especially early in the pandemic. The seven-day average has drawn more than 3,100 deaths in mid-April, but Fiocruz warned in a bulletin Wednesday that it could be the plateau – and at an even higher level than last year.

“Our goal now is to keep the numbers down instead of stabilizing. That is the most important thing,” said Pedro Hallal, an epidemiologist and coordinator of the largest COVID-19 testing program in Brazil. “It’s good that they are falling, but let ‘s not assume this will be the last wave. There is hope that it will be the last wave, because of the vaccine, but that needs to be confirmed.”

Given the slow spread of vaccines, there are millions of Brazilians vulnerable to infection, Hallal added, and the threshold of scientists believes it is necessary to stop the uncontrolled spread – 70 percent or higher of the population with immunity through vaccination or infection. past – remains distant.

Brazil’s 401,186 death toll is the second highest in the world, with the majority recorded in just the last four months as a more contagious variant swept the nation. On Friday morning, demonstrators placed rows of body bags on the sand of Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach to represent the dead.

During the summer of the Southern Hemisphere, crowds gathered and people boarded public transport in groups as mayors and governors eased restrictions on activity that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vehemently opposes.

Several mayors and governors tightened such measures over the past month, helping to reverse the tide of infections, Fiocruz said. However, they have begun reopening again amid early, encouraging data.

Walter Gomes, a 33-year-old textile worker in central Sao Paulo, has noticed more people boarding trains and reopening stores.

“Often, the pandemic gets worse because a lot of people who have the opportunity to stay home do not. They get out of place,” he said. “If everyone contributed, I do not think there would be such a big crisis forced to stop work, given these blockages.”

Researchers at Imperial College London said this week that Brazil’s broadcast rate has reached its lowest level in months.

But the rate remains high, said Domingos Alves, an epidemiologist who follows COVID-19 data, and he argues it is too soon to lift the restrictions again. Brazil risks repeating the mistakes of European countries that have seen a third increase because the country’s decline in infections is not yet sustained, he said.

“The situation in all Brazilian states requires the adoption of more drastic measures to contain the virus,” said Alves, an assistant professor of social medicine at the University of Sao Paulo. “The number of cases is very high and we are not doing anything to contain the virus.”

The number of confirmed cases of Brazil is widely believed to be a sub-account, and the virus is also gaining ground among its neighbors. ICUs in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, have been pushed to critical levels. Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay and Colombia have seen cases jump in recent weeks. Health experts have cited the circulation of variants, including one that is believed to have originated in Brazil’s Amazon, as a contributing factor.

“It is not surprising that many countries in our region have strengthened public health measures by extending road closures, restricting reopening and imposing new residence orders,” said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan- American Health. “These decisions are never easy, but based on how the infections are growing, this is exactly what needs to happen.”

Such recommendations remain anathema to Bolsonaro; last weekend, he called the blockade measures “absurd” and suggested he could order the army on the streets to restore order.

The president has consistently downplayed the disease and spread false hope by cheering on unproven drugs, which critics say only increased the nation’s death toll. This week, the Senate launched an investigation into the government’s alleged failures to manage the pandemic.

The turbulent response is reflected in the circulation of health ministers; the fourth person to hold the post during the pandemic, Dr. Marcelo Queiroga, took over last month. He has spoken of the need to increase the supply of vaccines, personally consulted with scientists and so far has shown autonomy to promote the use of masks and social distancing. This marks something of a shift from his predecessor, an active-duty general, who explicitly respected Bolsonaro’s wishes in health policy.

Queiroga told reporters this week that reducing hospitalization has eased the demand for oxygen and sedatives for intubation. Stopgap donations from big business and the governments of Canada and Spain also increased supply. The Ministry of Health is also preparing a tender for the purchase of more sedatives.

The Minister did not accept the calls of public health experts for blockages and restrictions on activity and did not rule out the use of drugs that rigorous testing has shown to be ineffective. But he showed recognition that Brazil is not yet free and clear, and remains in “a very serious moment of the pandemic”.

Queiroga joined the World Health Organization’s news conference on Friday and did not comment on Brazil’s bleak history of 400,000 deaths.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said the pandemic still threatens to erode Brazil’s decades-long health care system gains, but recalled the recent decline in hospitalizations, cases and deaths of COVID-19.

“Hopefully this trend will continue,” Tedros said, “but the pandemic has taught us that no country can ever remove its guards.”