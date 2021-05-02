Napoleon’s campaign in Palestine, Egypt still controversial





Napoleon Bonaparte’s bloody campaign in Egypt and Palestine, which marked the beginning of modern European colonialism in the Middle East, remains controversial two centuries after the death of the French emperor. The Corsican general set sail east with 300 ships in 1798, aiming to invade Egypt and block an essential route between Britain and its colonial territories in India. It was an occupation that had to leave thousands dead in Egypt and Palestine. 5 A woman and a child pass by Qasr al-Basha in Gaza City, where Napoleon slept during his military campaign in Egypt and Palestine (Photo: AFP) But Bonaparte also brought in about 160 scholars and engineers, who produced mountains of research that would play a key role in transforming Egypt into a modern state. For Egyptian writer Mohamed Salmawy, speaking ahead of the May 5, bicentennial of Napoleon’s death, the venture was a mixture of “fire and light.” “It was a military campaign, for sure, and the Egyptians resisted French forces. But it was also the beginning of an era of intellectual progress,” he said. The “Description de l’Egypte” that resulted from the mission was an encyclopedic description of the society, history, fauna and flora of Egypt. The discovery of French Rosetta Stone bodies also allowed the hieroglyphs to be deciphered for the first time, opening up the field of Egyptology. 5 Rosetta Stone, the ancient Egyptian stone style dating from the reign of King Ptolemy V Epiphanes (204-180 BC), at the British Museum in London (Q: AFP) Ruler Mohamed Ali withdrew greatly from Napoleonic research as he built the modern Egyptian state, says French-Egyptian writer Robert Sole. But Arab nationalist Gamal Abdel Nasser, who helped overthrow Mohamed Ali’s dynasty in 1952, used the episode to promote an anti-colonial national identity. For the historian Al-Hussein Hassan Hammad, at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, Napoleon’s scientists were, like his troops, on an imperial mission “to serve the French presence in Egypt … and to exploit its wealth. “. When Bonaparte’s fleet anchored in 1798 near Alexandria, he ordered the soldiers to cut the walls with the message: “Egyptians, you will be told that I am coming to destroy your religion: it is a lie, do not believe it!” But his claims of religious tolerance quickly gave way to oppression after he overthrew the centuries-old Mamluk dynasty in July 1798. When the Egyptians rebelled against their occupiers that October, French troops brutally suppressed the uprising. They killed thousands and even bombed the Al-Azhar Mosque, a key authority for Sunni Muslims around the world. Many Egyptians today see the episode as “the first imperialist aggression of the modern era against the Muslim Orient,” Sole said. This feeling is echoed in the neighboring Gaza Strip. 5 Qasr al-Basha in Gaza City where Napoleon Bonaparte slept for several nights during his campaign in Egypt and Palestine (Photo: AFP) Napoleon captured the ancient port city with little resistance in February 1799 after marching through the Sinai Desert after British Admiral Horatio Nelson destroyed his fleet. “He is a small man who has caused great chaos in this region,” said Ghassan Wisha, head of history at the Islamic University of Gaza. “Napoleon came here not only with soldiers, but also with scientists and agricultural specialists. But he used science to justify the occupation. He lied.” Rashad al-Madani, a retired history lecturer in Gaza, said the city had been “a center for honey, oil and agriculture and a strategic point between Asia and Europe”. Napoleon wrote that the hills of Gaza, covered with “olive groves”, reminded him of Languedoc in Southern France. Two centuries later, those orchards gave way to a concrete forest. Gaza is home to two million Palestinians, many of them refugees, led by the Islamist movement Hamas and drowned by an Israeli blockade that Israel says is necessary to stop the terrorist group from carrying out attacks. Madani will remind his students of the Napoleonic massacre of about 3,000 people in the port city of Jaffa further on the coast. “The French occupation was worse than the Israeli one,” he said. Little memories of Napoleon remain in Gaza. Qasr al-Basha, the Pasha Palace where the expected emperor is said to have stayed, still stands. It is a modest sandstone edifice surrounded by buildings rich in concrete and electrical wires. The palace, first built in the 13th century, had long since given birth to the name Napoleon. 5 Stairs leading to Qasr al-Basha in Gaza City, where Napoleon slept during his campaign in Egypt and Palestine (Photo: AFP) But clearly, after the Islamic movement Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007, it changed its name. The palace has become a museum and the bedroom on the first floor where the general stayed, unfurnished today, is filled with Byzantine objects. “The population of Gaza today has a dark, negative image of all military campaigns, including that of Napoleon,” Wisha said. It was in Acre, a sleepy port city further north, that the Palestinians found a local hero in the war against Napoleon. 5 A man walks along the walls of the old city of Acre, where Napoleon Bonaparte and approximately 13,000 French soldiers began an unsuccessful siege of the Ottoman-controlled city on March 20, 1799 (Photo: AFP ) Ahmad al-Jazzar is still much admired for standing for two months against an overwhelming French siege. “In our history books, Ahmad al-Jazzar is seen as a strong character, a hero,” Madani said. But Jazzar – Arabic for “butcher” – was also “a cruel being, an aggressor,” he said. “A lot of students didn’t like it when I told them.” And the Arab leader’s French rival provokes similarly strong reactions. Marianne Khoury, executive producer of the Egyptian film Youssef Chahine Adieu Bonaparte, said Napoleon’s campaign was still “highly controversial”. For many in France, the 1985 film was “unacceptable,” she said. “How dare Chahine as an Arab director talk about Bonaparte?” Some Egyptians, for their part, recognize the scientific progress brought about by the French occupation. “But at the same time, there is the colonial aspect, which is still sensitive and many Egyptians do not accept it,” she said.







