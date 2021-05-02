Myanmar protests aim to shake the world; 5 killed, SE Asia News & Top Stories

YANGON (REUTERS) – Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the largest daily protests against military rule, killing at least five people Sunday (May 2nd), media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country. in crisis.

The protests, following a spell of shrinking crowds and what appeared to be more restrained by security forces, were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organizers called Myanmar’s global spring revolution. .

Shake the world with the voice of the unity of the peoples of Myanmar, organizers said in a statement.

Streams of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, made their way through towns and cities including the shopping center of Yangon, Mandalay’s second city.

Two people were shot and killed in the central city of Wetlet, Myanmar Now news media reported, while two people were killed in different cities in the northeastern state of Shan, two media reported.

One person was also killed in the northern toy mining town of Hpakant, the Kachin News Group reported.

Reuters could not verify the reports and a spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to calls for comment.

News site Irrawaddy posted a picture of a man who said he was a plainclothes security officer shooting with a rifle at Mandalay. There were no immediate reports of casualties there.

The protests are just one of the problems the generals have brought with their overthrow of the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Fighting with ethnic minority insurgents in the far north and east border regions has intensified significantly over the past three months, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to UNestimates.

In some countries, civilians with raw weapons have fought with security forces while in central areas military and government facilities that have been safe for generations have been hit by rocket attacks and a wave of small, unexplained explosions.

Explosions

The state broadcaster in its main Saturday news bulletin gave details of at least 11 explosions in the past 36 hours, mostly in the main city of Yangon. Reported some injuries but no casualties.

There were no claims of liability.

Some protesters who do not want state stability have thrown and placed hand-made bombs on government buildings and public roads, the state broadcaster said.

Media Khit Thit reported an explosion in front of a police barracks in Yangon early Sunday.

The vehicles were on fire, she said, but gave no information about any casualties.

Later, she reported another outbreak in the city. A news portal in Shan state reported an explosion outside the home of a prominent businessman.

The Aid Association for Political Prisoners Advocacy says security forces have killed at least 759 protesters since the coup. Reuters is unable to confirm the tax.

The military, which led for nearly 50 years until launching a premature reform process a decade ago, acknowledged the deaths of 248 protesters in mid-April, saying they were killed after the violence began.

Several members of the security forces have been killed in protests, the military says.

Protests and a parallel campaign of civil disobedience to the strikes have damaged the economy and increased the chances of hunger for the poor, aid agencies have warned.

The UND Development Program warned last week that the impact of the pandemic and political crisis could see up to 25 million people slip into poverty by 2022.

The military said it had to take power because its allegations of fraud in the November election won by Suu Kyis party were not addressed by an election commission that considered the vote fair.

Suu Kyi, 75, has been arrested since the coup along with many other members of her party.