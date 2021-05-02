Forced Uighur labor: Xinjiang exports to US despite sanctions, World News





Exports from Xinjiang to the United States rose 113% from a year earlier to $ 64.4 million, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. This growth is driven by strong sales of wind turbines, some chemicals and Christmas decorations. The figures come as new US President Joe Biden plots his way to Xinjiang, but analysts do not expect a dramatic change from the harsh Trump era. The U.S. has effectively banned cotton products from Xinjiang, while the European Union last month issued its first sanctions against Beijing since 1989. Last year, the United States had identified China as the top hotspot for goods produced by forced labor, highlighting growing concern about the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) had published its biennial list of goods believed to be made by children or forced labor that included 17 Chinese-made products, from gloves to Christmas decorations. Uighur minority workers in the Xinjiang region are said to have been subjected to exploitative and abusive living and working conditions that may amount to arbitrary detention, human trafficking, forced labor and enslavement from the use of forced labor. Findings gathered by a UN working group on Business and Human Rights had stated that “hundreds of thousands of members of the Uighur minority have been held in ‘re-education facilities” and that “many have also been reported to have been forcibly transferred to work in factories in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and other Chinese provinces “. Despite the Biden administration’s bans on certain products and sanctions on major companies, this huge increase in Xinjiangs’ direct exports to the United States is a trend that has confused analysts. (With contributions from agencies)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos