Delhi Police urge people to avoid fake Remdesivir injections

Delhi Police issued a warning advice to relatives and friends of patients with coronavirus (Covid-19) disease not to be tempted to buy fake Remdesivir injections on Saturday. Delhi Police Officer Monika Bharadwaj shared the image of a fake Remdesivir injection called COVIPRI and urged people to be wary of the product which is making the rounds of the market.

This is false. There is no Remdesivir called COVIPRI. This complete rocket has been destroyed, but some injections may still be in circulation. Please do not buy from unverified sources, Bharadwaj wrote on Twitter, warning people to stay aware of fraudsters trying to take advantage of people in the midst of a pandemic.

The inter-state cell of the Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday destroyed the production unit which was involved in the production of fake Remdesivir from Kotdwar of Uttarakhand. He also made seven racketeering arrests and seized 198 counterfeit ‘Remdesivir injections’ vials, a packing machine, a batch coding machine, 3,000 empty vials.

The Crime Branch identified an interstate gang and apprehended the two accused- Mohd. Shoiab Khan and Mohan Kumar Jha – from MB Road to Delhis Sangam Vihar. They were found enjoying the black trade of fake preservation ‘Remdesivir injections’ and found 10 ‘Remdesivir injections’ from their possession, Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

The rocket sold these injections at exorbitant rates 25,000 – 40,000 Manish Goyal, Pushkar Chanderkant Pakhale, Sadhna Sharma, Vatan Kumar Saini and Aditya Gautam were also arrested by Delhi Police.

The case of the fake Remdesivir sold to unsuspecting patients has become a concern for people whose loved ones have been infected with Covid-19. It is a serious matter of law and order as state governments try to secure Remdesivir as a growing number of cases and deaths are causing unfair stress in an already overburdened healthcare sector.