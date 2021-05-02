DUP Minister Edwin Poots has plans to split the roles of party leader and Northern Ireland’s first minister if he is elected to the top seat, it has been reported.

r Poots, who is vying to succeed Arlene Foster as party leader, is expected to step down as prime minister if his leadership campaign succeeds.

In a statement to Sunday Life, a spokesman for the Agriculture minister confirmed his intention to appoint a DUP colleague to the joint head of government as he takes over the party kingdoms.

The newspaper also reported that Mr. Poots has a plan in place for his first 90 days as leader.

Positive news from my campaign manager Paul Frew this morning for support within the Electoral College as I step forward in the race for DUP Leader.

The plan is said to include rebuilding the core of the party.

In a statement to the newspaper, a spokesman for Mr Poots said: Edwin will share the roles of party leader and first minister.

Edwin knows the job at hand and will therefore split the roles.

He will reshape the party for the future while putting together a good team to work with and the other parties in a five-party executive, ensuring the people of Northern Ireland get the Government they need.

NHS promotion policies and building our economy are essential to the good of being part of the Union for all our people, regardless of class, creed or gender.

Together, we can do the job.

Arlene Foster speaking to the media during a visit to Kirkistown Elementary School in Co Down (David Young / PA)

This comes after Mr Pootss’s campaign manager claimed that he has received the approval of the majority of politicians who appoint the next DUP leader.

Voting to choose who will succeed Mrs. Foster is run by a small electorate, made up only of elected representative parties in Stormont and Westminster.

Paul Frew, who is Mr Pootss’s campaign manager, claimed that he has received the support of most MLAs and their MPs.

While Mr Poots remains undisputed in his bid to become party leader, it is thought Sir Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will announce his candidacy in the coming days.

Sir Jeffrey is expected to announce his leadership bid Monday, marking Northern Ireland’s centenary.

I think there are those within her party who may not fit in to be led by a woman Naomi Long

The pace at which the DUP moved to exclude Ms. Foster came as a surprise to many, especially to the outgoing party leader.

Dissatisfaction with the DUP Brexit strategy was a major factor in the move against it, with party ranks throwing some of the blame for the emergence of an Irish Sea border on its door.

Traditionalists from the fundamentalist religious wing of the parties also held concerns about the positions that Ms. Foster has taken on some social issues.

Last month, Ms. Foster was one of five DUP assembly members who abstained in a vote demanding a ban on conversion therapy.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said Ms. Foster could hardly be described as progressive about abstaining in motion.

We know who the DUP is. “The fact that Edwin Poots is the main candidate, I think, speaks volumes about who the DUP is at their core,” Ms Long told the BBCNI The View program.

The fact that the postponement against Arlene Foster was not as a result of progressives in the party feeling that she had not gone that far, but those regressive in the party thinking she had gone too far speaks volumes.

So regardless of who chooses the DUP as their leader, that leader will be limited by the membership and the type of policy positions they will consistently take.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to announce his candidacy for DUP leader in the coming days (David Young / PA)

Ms. Long also said that the measures to exclude Ms. Foster from party colleagues was in vain.

It was the wrong way she was treated, but I think misogyny is at its core. “I think there are those within her party who can not fit into being led by a woman,” Ms Long added.

Ulster Union leader Steve Aiken said about the offer to remove Ms. Foster: I felt very uncomfortable about it.

I talked to Arlene and Wednesday night and while we have our political differences, I expressed my sympathies in the way it was treated and the way it was done.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: I think sending her was very brutal.

Obviously Ive had a lot of disagreements with Arlene, but Ive always found him direct and honorable in her relationship with me.

I do not think you can tell her about the way she was sent by her party leadership.

