Shock and anxiety as Queen Regent of the Nation Zulu Mantfombi dies at 65

ALSO, two months after the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, 65, who had held the fortress until an offspring was identified, has died.

The cause of death of the queen, whose children include Prince MisuZulu, Princess Sibusile and the late Prince Lethukuthula, was not immediately announced.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Nation and King Zulu, said the death of the queens had taken everyone in the royal court by surprise.

Shocked by the deepest shock and concern that the Royal Family announces about the sudden death of Her Majesty the Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation. This has taken us by surprise and left us completely missing. It is true that only God knows the days He has given to each of us.

On behalf of the Royal Family, I want to assure the nation that while we are all rightly grieving, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation. Further announcements on Her Majesty’s funeral and necessary adjustments will be made in a timely manner. His Majesty, our Regent, may peace be upon him, said Buthelezi.

Being of royal blood as she was the daughter of the late King Sobhuza of Eswatini and sister of King Mswati III, it was widely expected that one of her sons would take the throne.

After the death of Goodwill King Zwelithini at the age of 72 on March 12 and his burial a week later, the will identified him as the one appointed to act on the throne until a successor was found. The successor was widely expected to be appointed in late June when the three-month famine of the royal house ends.

Dlamini-Zulu spent most of his time at Kwakhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma, northern KZN, and most of the mourning and burial arrangements are expected to take place in the coming days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the Zulu Nation in general.

Ramaphosa said: Personally, and on behalf of the government and all South Africans, I express my sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the Zulu nation.

We extend our thoughts, prayers and hearts once again to the Royal Family which, in the midst of mourning the death of the beloved King, is now called upon to bid farewell to the Regent, unfortunately, a brief legacy.

We stand by the Royal Family and the nation in this pervasive hour of grief.

In her statement of condolences after the news, IFP national spokesman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it was a huge loss as the queen had spent most of her time on King Zwelithini’s side.

On behalf of the IFP, I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family. His widows Majestys, the queens, will be in our prayers, as well as the Queen Mother and all members of the Royal Family. We pray that they will be strengthened in spirit and comforted by the Lord.

IFP expresses its deep condolences and gratitude to the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, MP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, for carrying the heavy burden of informing the nation and supporting the Royal Family. We acknowledge that this is his loss as well, not just as a family, but as someone who helped Her Majesty, the Regent, in a very difficult time, Hlengwa said.

He added that it was reassuring to hear from Buthelezi and the royal family that there would be no vacuum after the queen’s death.

We are grateful for his assurances that there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation. As our hearts are broken, we are fearless of the future. We pray for the Zulu Nation, believing that the will of God will remain inviolable.

